Bears DE Yannick Ngakoue out for the season after breaking ankle

Bears defensive end Yannick Ngakoue will miss the rest of the season after breaking his ankle Sunday against the Lions.

Ngakoue, who was hurt in the fourth quarter, will need surgery, coach Matt Eberflus said.

The Bears signed Ngakoue to a one-year, $10.5 million deal during training camp to try to improve a defensive end position that was projected to be one of the worst in the league. He finished with four sacks; it was the first time in his career than he posted fewer than eight in a season.

“It could have been better, because he missed some,” Eberlfus said.

DeMarcus Walker, who has been played tackle on obvious passing rushing downs, could stay outside with Ngakoue out. The Bears hope he can benefit from the attention given Montez Sweat, who’s been the team’s best pass-rusher since they traded a second-round pick for him in late October.

“We’ll be searching for those good matchups,” Eberflus said.