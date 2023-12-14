The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 14, 2023
Bears WR DJ Moore back at practice

Moore hurt his ankle on the Bears’ first play of the third quarter Sunday

By  Patrick Finley
   
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears

Bears receiver DJ Moore celebrates Sunday.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Bears receiver DJ Moore returned to practice Thursday and appears to be on track to play Sunday against the Browns.

Moore didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice after hurting his ankle on the Bears’ first play of the third quarter Sunday. He returned to game action and finished with six catches for 68 yards and a touchdown. He was hurt on one of the three handoffs he took during the game.

He was limited at practice Thursday.

Safety Jaquan Brisker, who had 17 tackles in the Bears’ win against the Lions, did not practice. He’s dealing with a groin injury and was limited on Wednesday. Losing Brisker would be a blow to a defense that will have to play without edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue, who was put on injured reserve Wednesday because of a broken ankle.

Noah Sewell was limited with a knee problem, while fellow linebacker Dylan Cole returned from a personal issue and was a full participant. Tight end Marcedes Lewis took his usual veteran’s day off. Receiver Equanimeous St. Brown remains out with a pectoral problem.

