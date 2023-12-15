As Eddie Jackson stares down potential end of Bears career, he’s ‘thankful’ to have endured

Even Eddie Jackson is surprised he’s still here, but he’s glad he is.

Jackson watched Bears general manager Ryan Poles come in last year and begin clearing out big contracts and wondered if he’d be next. It was “wild” as he saw stars — and some of his best friends — Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks exit, then saw the Bears offload Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn during the season.

Jackson survived the transition and held his spot at safety, but he missed the good old days. Part of him is still stuck in the magic of 2018, the Bears’ only winning season in his seven-year career, and how much fun they had together. That feels so distant now.

But the laughter is back, and no player is as giddy about the last four games and the moonshot of sneaking into the playoffs as Jackson. That narrow path continues Sunday against the Browns. As optimistic as Jackson is, the New York Times’ simulator put the Bears’ playoff chance at 7%, and ESPN Analytics had them at 4.5%.

At 30, Jackson leads the Bears’ strongest unit, their blossoming secondary, and is loving every minute of it. He hasn’t put up stellar stats, but has played every defensive snap of the game when healthy.

He knows, though, that this could be his sendoff.

“I’m just thankful I’m still part of this team — being around these guys, they keep me young,” he told the Sun-Times in between planning a chess throwdown with cornerback Kyler Gordon and joking with rookie Tyrique Stevenson. “I hope I’m a part of [the Bears’ future], but those things, you can’t control. Right now, we’re guaranteed four games.

“The energy level... it feels like playoff ball. We don’t know what’s going to happen next year, but... let’s handle where we’re at right now. And that’s what it is for me, too. I’m not thinking about all that other stuff. I don’t know how it’ll work out. But I’m a Chicago Bear for sure — for sure — for four more games.”

Jackson is one of the few players who has been around long enough to put real meaning in those words.

He endured the Bears’ instability, adapting to three head coaches, and made two Pro Bowls. He also got paid. Jackson will have earned nearly $50 million by the end of the season.

He’ll get paid next season, too, but where? He’s not worried about that. What he craves, though, is a shot at the Super Bowl. And he wants to stay with the Bears long enough to help them get there.

“You always keep faith, knowing you’re gonna land on your feet, but Chicago is home to me now,” Jackson said. “It’s a special place in my heart. And I just want to be part of a frickin’ Super Bowl. And it’s just gonna mean so much more here than any other city.”

Jackson likely would have to last a lot longer to have a chance at seeing that happen.

While he has endeared himself to Poles and coach Matt Eberflus — Eberflus spoke glowingly Friday, saying the Bears told Jackson “to get into the best shape of his life, and he responded well to that” — he would count $18.1 million against the salary cap next season. The Bears could release him and save $12.6 million.

Jackson acknowledged that possibility, but didn’t want to think about it. He wants to enjoy this final stretch, on and off the field.

“It’s fun because these guys are high energy,” he said. “When you’re seven years in and you haven’t had the winning seasons that you’ve wanted, it’s a different outlook. But to them, it’s like, ‘Oh man, I’m in the NFL!’ and stuff like that.

“It keeps you humble and grateful just being reminded that this is special and not to take it for granted, even if your seasons aren’t going how you want.”

