Bears CB Jaylon Johnson on pending free agency: ‘Couldn’t see myself anywhere else’ but Chicago

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson reiterated Wednesday that his priority is to stay with the Bears and said if they made him a good offer before free agency, he’d have no desire to test the market.

“I want to stay here,” he said. “I definitely want to get something done first, but if something doesn’t get done, I’m not opposed to any other options. I would love to stay here.”

Johnson is in the final season of his rookie contract, and negotiations on an extension have been rocky. It reached a low point in October when Johnson asked for, and received, permission from general manager Ryan Poles to look for a trade partner.

Nothing came together, and Poles said the next day he still hoped to keep Johnson.

Even after all that Johnson remains intent on re-signing as long as the money is right.

“It’s all I know, honestly,” he said of the Bears. “Couldn’t see myself anywhere else. It’s easy to say you want out of somewhere until you get it and then it’s like, ‘Ah, this may not be quite what I want.’ I want to stay here and not make that transition. We’re building something special, too, especially with the guys in the locker room. I don’t think it’s something I can get anywhere else.

“I would like to stay and continue to build and make it better, and [shoot], I want to win some games and get to the playoffs and make a push with the Chicago name, too.”

