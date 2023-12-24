The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 24, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears rolling Cardinals 21-7 at halftime as Justin Fields scores 2 touchdowns

The Bears are looking to improve to 6-9 with a win.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Bears quarterback Justin Fields scrambles with the ball during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Soldier Field.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears haven’t dominated like this at any point this season. They’re up 21-7 on the Cardinals at halftime thanks to touchdowns from quarterback Justin Fields.

Fields has been lighting up the Cardinals’ terrible defense. He has completed 10 of 17 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown for an 103.8 passer rating and run for 32 yards and a touchdown on four carries.

After punting on their first possession, the Bears scored touchdowns on the next three to take a 21-0 lead, matching their biggest of the season. Fields connected on three long passes to tight end Cole Kmet — 20, 29 and 53 yards — and Kmet has four catches for 107 yards at halftime.

It’s the first 100-yard game of Kmet’s career.

The Bears are making it look fairly effortless on defense, too. They forced the Cardinals to punt on their first three possessions and have held quarterback Kyler Murray to 10-of-17 passing for 85 yards and a touchdown.

