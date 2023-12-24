Bears wobble, wander to 27-16 victory over abysmal Cardinals

It should have been an easy one for Justin Fields and the Bears on Sunday, playing at home against one of the NFL’s worst teams, but it was a grueling trudge as usual.

Merry Christmas, everyone. The Bears got you an unsightly, uninspiring 27-16 win over the Cardinals — a team that can’t do hardly anything right and has won three games all season. At least it’s better than socks, maybe.

Fields missed a huge opportunity to pile up numbers against an absolutely awful defense and looked like he was headed that way early as the Bears took a 21-0 lead in the second quarter.

But ultimately, his middling performance looked familiar. Fields completed 15 of 27 passes for 170 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception in the end zone for a 71.5 passer rating. He also ran nine times for 97 yards and a touchdown, which was fantastic, but this season has been all about him proving himself as a passer.