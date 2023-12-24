The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 24, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears wobble, wander to 27-16 victory over abysmal Cardinals

They led 21-0 before letting the game close to a touchdown margin in the fourth quarter.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Bears wobble, wander to 27-16 victory over abysmal Cardinals
Justin Fields running against the Cardinals.

Justin Fields posted a 71.5 passer rating.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It should have been an easy one for Justin Fields and the Bears on Sunday, playing at home against one of the NFL’s worst teams, but it was a grueling trudge as usual.

Merry Christmas, everyone. The Bears got you an unsightly, uninspiring 27-16 win over the Cardinals — a team that can’t do hardly anything right and has won three games all season. At least it’s better than socks, maybe.

Fields missed a huge opportunity to pile up numbers against an absolutely awful defense and looked like he was headed that way early as the Bears took a 21-0 lead in the second quarter.

But ultimately, his middling performance looked familiar. Fields completed 15 of 27 passes for 170 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception in the end zone for a 71.5 passer rating. He also ran nine times for 97 yards and a touchdown, which was fantastic, but this season has been all about him proving himself as a passer.

