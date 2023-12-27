Bears legend Devin Hester among 15 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists

For the third time in as many years, Devin Hester’s name will be among the 15 finalists debated for Pro Football Hall of Fame inclusion. The receiver/returner was named one of the finalists for the 2024 Hall class Wednesday night.

Hester, whose 20 return touchdowns are an NFL record that might never be broken, played for the Bears from 2006-13 and was an all-pro three times. His resume — he’s generally considered the greatest returner of all time — wasn’t enough to push him into the Hall in either of the past two seasons.

He’ll be joined in the final round this year by two other players with Bears ties: edge rushers Julius Peppers and Jared Allen. Peppers starred for the team from 2010-13, making the Pro Bowl in three of four years, between stints with the Panthers and before joining the Packers. Allen played 15 games for the Bears in 2014-15 before they traded him to the Panthers, where he played the last half-season of his career.

Other finalists include receivers Andre Johnson, Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne; safeties Rodney Harrison and Darren Woodson; cornerback Eric Allen; tight end Antonio Gates; offensive linemen Willie Anderson and Jahri Evans; edge rusher Dwight Freeney; running back Fred Taylor; and linebacker Patrick Willis.

The Hall began its selection process with 173 nominees and whittled the list down to 25 semifinalists in late November. The selection committee will meet before the Super Bowl to whittle the list from 15 to 10 to five, and then hold a yes/no vote on the final five with 80% required for inclusion. The winners will be introduced at NFL Honors at 8 p.m. on Feb. 8 from Las Vegas.

Bears great Steve McMichael is expected to be one of three senior committee players voted into the Hall by a yes/no vote. Those three, plus a coach/contributor spot, are considered locks to be enshrined and are part of a difference selection process than the 15 modern-era finalists.

The winners will be enshrined Aug. 3, 2024 in Canton, Ohio.

The Bears have 30 players in the Hall, the most of any franchise.