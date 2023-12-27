The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears legend Devin Hester among 15 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists

For the third time in as many years, Devin Hester’s name will be among the 15 finalists debated for Pro Football Hall of Fame inclusion.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears legend Devin Hester among 15 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists
Chicago Bears v Washington Redskins

Devin Hester returns a punt for a touchdown against the 49ers in 2013.

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

For the third time in as many years, Devin Hester’s name will be among the 15 finalists debated for Pro Football Hall of Fame inclusion. The receiver/returner was named one of the finalists for the 2024 Hall class Wednesday night.

Hester, whose 20 return touchdowns are an NFL record that might never be broken, played for the Bears from 2006-13 and was an all-pro three times. His resume — he’s generally considered the greatest returner of all time — wasn’t enough to push him into the Hall in either of the past two seasons.

He’ll be joined in the final round this year by two other players with Bears ties: edge rushers Julius Peppers and Jared Allen. Peppers starred for the team from 2010-13, making the Pro Bowl in three of four years, between stints with the Panthers and before joining the Packers. Allen played 15 games for the Bears in 2014-15 before they traded him to the Panthers, where he played the last half-season of his career.

Other finalists include receivers Andre Johnson, Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne; safeties Rodney Harrison and Darren Woodson; cornerback Eric Allen; tight end Antonio Gates; offensive linemen Willie Anderson and Jahri Evans; edge rusher Dwight Freeney; running back Fred Taylor; and linebacker Patrick Willis.

The Hall began its selection process with 173 nominees and whittled the list down to 25 semifinalists in late November. The selection committee will meet before the Super Bowl to whittle the list from 15 to 10 to five, and then hold a yes/no vote on the final five with 80% required for inclusion. The winners will be introduced at NFL Honors at 8 p.m. on Feb. 8 from Las Vegas.

Bears great Steve McMichael is expected to be one of three senior committee players voted into the Hall by a yes/no vote. Those three, plus a coach/contributor spot, are considered locks to be enshrined and are part of a difference selection process than the 15 modern-era finalists.

The winners will be enshrined Aug. 3, 2024 in Canton, Ohio.

The Bears have 30 players in the Hall, the most of any franchise.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
As Bears QB Justin Fields ponders future, Falcons might be scouting him for theirs
Bears QB Justin Fields still living in the moment
Why not getting dealt was the best thing to happen to Bears CB Jaylon Johnson
Bears’ next defensive goal? ‘We’re due for a shutout’
Bears QB Justin Fields ‘not really’ concerned with future, focused on Falcons
Bears practice without TE Cole Kmet, WR Darnell Mooney
The Latest
Sen. Herb Kohl in 2001 with Sen. Joseph Lieberman of Connecticut. Kohl was a moderate who didn’t seek credit for his work: “When I go to work everyday, I check my ego at the door.”
Obituaries
Herb Kohl, former U.S. senator and owner of the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team, dies at 88
Herb Kohl was a four-term Democratic U.S. senator whose family founded the Kohl’s retail chain. On Capitol Hill he was low-key, focused on home state issues like dairy.
By Associated Press
 
Ariana Grande arrives for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in 2020.
Music
Ariana Grande promises new album in 2024
It will be the Grammy winner’s first album since 2020.
By Associated Press
 
A woman walks her dog by Big Monster Toys’ iconic large door at its office in West Loop, 21 South Racine Ave., on Tuesday.
Business
Chicago’s Big Monster Toys lays off staff, shuts future operations
The toy design studio on the Near West Side, known for its whimsical workspace, is closed to new business, said partner Sam Unsicker.
By David Roeder
 
Alice McAvoy
Obituaries
Alice McAvoy, mother of six who never let anyone leave her house hungry, dies at 88
Mrs. McAvoy was a force when it came to caring for not just her kids, but everyone on her Northwest Side block.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Danny Masterson poses for a prison mug shot after his two convictions on rape charges.
Movies and TV
Danny Masterson goes to prison after rape convictions
‘That ’70s Show’ actor won’t be eligible for parole for more than 26 years.
By Associated Press
 