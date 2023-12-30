The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 30, 2023
Bears Sports Cubs

Polling Place: Does Hall finalist Devin Hester deserve to be enshrined in Canton?

The former Bears great is a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for the third time.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Polling Place: Does Hall finalist Devin Hester deserve to be enshrined in Canton?
Chicago Bears v Washington Redskins

Former Bear Devin Hester, shown here running a punt back for a touchdown in 2013, is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Guess who’s a finalist — for the third time — for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Devin Hester, former Bears return man extraordinaire.

Nobody ever did it better. In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on the site formerly known as Twitter, we asked if Hester deserves to be enshrined in Canton, Ohio. The vote was — overwhelmingly — yes.

“He 100% does,” @tedgruber commented. “His return skills were and still are unmatched.”

“Devin is the greatest special-teams player ever,” @pamela_abrell wrote. “He should have already been in.”

And from @aherrmann350, poetically, “He turned what has gotten to be the most boring play in sports into a must-see, ‘Could it be?’ event.”

Also, we asked which team will sign free-agent outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger: the Cubs, the Blue Jays or another squad?

“The Cubs haven’t done a whole lot during this offseason,” @sportscubs astutely pointed out.

Last, we asked for your winners of the College Football Playoff semifinals. Michigan takes on Alabama, followed by Washington against Texas, on New Year’s Day.

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: Former Bears star Devin Hester is a third-time finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Does he deserve to be in it?

Upshot: The dude had 20 punt or kickoff returns for touchdowns — all but one of them as a Bear — including one in a Super Bowl that a few of you might remember. As @SueBeeHun tells it, the NFL changed its kickoff rules because Hester was so dangerous. True or not, he performed the gig so well that it expanded our collective imagination.

Poll No. 2: Which team will sign free-agent star Cody Bellinger?

Upshot: The Cubs don’t exactly have the most loving relationship with Bellinger’s agent, Scott Boras. Writes @00723maui, “Boras will have to greatly adjust downward for the Cubs to be in this.” Boras just read the D-word — “downward” — and recoiled spasmodically, but, sure, maybe it’ll happen.

Poll No. 3: The College Football Playoff semifinals (Michigan-Alabama, Washington-Texas) are New Year’s Day. Your winners?

Upshot: “Pretty even,” @HokaToka surmised. That’s what’s so cool about this final rendition of the four-team playoff — for a change, each semifinal seems winnable by either team. The vote tally backs that up.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears vs. Falcons: What to Watch 4
Ryan Pace’s imprint still on Ryan Poles’ Bears
If GM Ryan Poles opts to draft QB, Bears have readymade situation for him to flourish
Caleb Williams and the meaning of ‘like’
Justin Fields? Zach LaVine? Cody Bellinger? We’ve got the answers to all your 2024 questions
How much credit should Matt Eberflus get for weathering Bears storm?
The Latest
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
Crime
Woman charged with hate crime in alleged Rogers Park vandalism
Mariana Lynch, 30, was arrested around 1 p.m. Thursday in the 7300 block of North Sheridan Road. Within an hour, Lynch allegedly defaced multiple businesses, an apartment building, and park property, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The cover of the Sun-Times’ Creative Chicago section features an illustration made up of letters from signs, murals, graffiti and public artworks across the city.
Year In Review 2023
What went into our Creative Chicago cover? Thousands of steps, hundreds of snapshots
The little break from my usual day-to-day reminded me to look around, soak it up and bring that spirit to work with me every day.
By Bryan Barker
 
Homewood-Flossmoor’s Mac Hagemaster (33) goes to the net against Thornton’s Meyoh Swansey (3) during the Big Dipper championship.
High School Basketball
Saturday’s high school basketball scores
All the holiday tournament results.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Chicago Bears v Los Angeles Chargers
Bears
Bears vs. Falcons: What to Watch 4
Rookie Bijan Robinson and second-year running back Tyler Allgeier lead the Falcons’ eighth-ranked rushing offense vs. Andrew Billings, Justin Jones and the Bears’ top-ranked rushing defense.
By Mark Potash
 
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
Chicago
6-month-old girl struggling to breathe dies after hit-and-run on way to hospital on South Side
The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where she died, police said. It was unknown whether her death was related to crash.
By Sun-Times Wire
 