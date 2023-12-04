Bears coach Matt Eberflus doesn’t answer whether he believes he’s ‘safe’ for 2024

Bears coach Matt Eberflus, who is 7-22 in his tenure with the team, was asked Monday if he believes he’ll be retained, but didn’t answer.

Eberflus was asked if, based on his relationship with general manager Ryan Poles, he believes he is “safe” for next season and responded by saying, “What you can focus on is leadership. The first rule of leadership is leading yourself... That’s really what you focus on: put your best foot forward every day.”

The Bears are coming off a 12-10 win over the Vikings, then a bye week. They finish with games against the Lions, Browns (road), Cardinals, Falcons and Packers (road).

While the defense has improved with Eberflus calling the plays, he’s responsible for offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s struggles and has yet to win two games in a row.

Poles hasn’t addressed Eberflus’ standing since Nov. 1. He said he understood the grounds for the question, but praised Eberflus’ work behind the scenes.

“I see his approach through adversity, [and] it is stable, man,” Poles said. “And I know in the outside world it doesn’t look like that. And I know it looks like we’re far away. But this dude comes in every day and just keeps chipping away.

“It’s been hard. It’s been really hard, especially from where we started last year, trying to build this and do it the right way. What I see from him on a daily basis and how he gets this team ready on a weekly basis, to me, I see a grown man that has leadership skills to get this thing out of the hole and into where it needs to be.”

