Bears continue stadium diligence, even in a parking lot

The Bears’ decision to have a surveyor examine the south parking lot of Soldier Field, as a source confirmed Thursday, is the latest example of the team exploring options for a new stadium beyond Arlington Heights.

It is not necessarily a sign a progress toward a decision, though — surveying is typically part of a rudimentary information-gathering process.

“As we stated in September earlier this year, we want to appropriately explore all opportunities across Chicagoland for the development of a world-class stadium,” the Bears said in a statement Thursday.

The Bears closed escrow on their $197 million deal to buy the 326-acre Arlington International Racecourse site in February. By June, shortly after receiving permission to demolish the racetrack, the Bears were pushing back against property taxes at the site. They said their plan for a $2.5 billion domed stadium, plus adjacent hotels, restaurants and shopping, was at risk. Arlington Heights no longer remained their singular focus.

Soon thereafter, the Bears met with Naperville mayor Scott Wehrli and Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson. Waukegan offered to pitch the Bears on building a stadium there, too.

In a letter to season ticket holders in September, new president/CEO Kevin Warren — who agreed to join the Bears just weeks before escrow closed — said the Bears were “thankful for the vision” provided by Johnson in meetings and remained engaged with Arlington Heights.

In 2022, then-Mayor Lori Lightfoot floated the possibility of adding a dome on top of Soldier Field, something the Bears dismissed by saying they were focused on Arlington Heights.

The Bears are renters at Soldier Field, which is owned by the Chicago Park District. Their lease there runs through 2033. The stadium was renovated in 2003 for $632 million.