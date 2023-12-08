Bears down to 3 fully healthy wide receivers heading into Lions game

After DJ Moore and Darnell Mooney, the Bears have significant concerns at wide receiver with Equanimeous St. Brown out (pectoral) and Tyler Scott (hamstring) and Velus Jones (illness) questionable against the Lions on Sunday.

The Bears pulled Scott off the practice field Friday when he had tightness in his hamstring. Jones was out of practice entirely, and coach Matt Eberflus said it was too early to forecast if he’d be healthy enough to play.

“We’ve got to really see where it is [Saturday] because he’s sick right now,” he said of Jones. “I don’t know the severity of that.”

The only other receiver on the roster is Trent Taylor, who is predominantly a punt returner and has no catches this season. The Bears also could elevate Nsimba Webster and Collin Johnson from their practice squad.

Eberflus described St. Brown as “week-to-week” after suffering the injury blocking someone in practice. He practiced in full Wednesday, then not at all Thursday or Friday.

Wide receiver has been problematic for the Bears with the exception of Moore, who already topped 1,000 yards. Mooney is next at the position at 351 yards, then Scott at 81.

