The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 8, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears down to 3 fully healthy wide receivers heading into Lions game

Unless something changes, they’ll likely have to promote at least one receiver from the practice squad Saturday.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears down to 3 fully healthy wide receivers heading into Lions game
A photo of Velus Jones running in a game.

The Bears are unsure of Velus Jones’ availability because of an illness that kept him out of practice Friday.

Getty

After DJ Moore and Darnell Mooney, the Bears have significant concerns at wide receiver with Equanimeous St. Brown out (pectoral) and Tyler Scott (hamstring) and Velus Jones (illness) questionable against the Lions on Sunday.

The Bears pulled Scott off the practice field Friday when he had tightness in his hamstring. Jones was out of practice entirely, and coach Matt Eberflus said it was too early to forecast if he’d be healthy enough to play.

“We’ve got to really see where it is [Saturday] because he’s sick right now,” he said of Jones. “I don’t know the severity of that.”

The only other receiver on the roster is Trent Taylor, who is predominantly a punt returner and has no catches this season. The Bears also could elevate Nsimba Webster and Collin Johnson from their practice squad.

Eberflus described St. Brown as “week-to-week” after suffering the injury blocking someone in practice. He practiced in full Wednesday, then not at all Thursday or Friday.

Wide receiver has been problematic for the Bears with the exception of Moore, who already topped 1,000 yards. Mooney is next at the position at 351 yards, then Scott at 81.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Turnovers linger as liability with Bears QB Justin Fields
Polling Place: Are the Bulls a better team without Zach LaVine?
Los Chicago Bears exploran el aparcamiento del Soldier Field para su nuevo estadio
Bears’ final five games may lead to firing squad
Battle of first-round picks awaits Bears and Lions on Sunday
Why Robbie Gould will always be a Bear
The Latest
Callie Stolar, a Jewish junior at Northwestern University, and Youssef Hasweh, a Palestinian American senior at the University of Chicago, on their respective college campuses.&nbsp;Lisa Philip / WBEZ
Israel-Hamas War
How two Chicago college students on both sides of a seemingly uncrossable divide are coping with the Israel-Hamas war
Campuses across the U.S. have been embroiled in conflict since the war began. Students at Northwestern University and University of Chicago share their thoughts on the conflict abroad and on campus.
By Dorothy Hernandez
 
John and Chantel Hailer ride a hot tub, which they rented from the Chicago River Hot Tub Boat Cruises, down the Chicago River, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.
News
Hot tub cruises hit the Chicago River: ‘Is it summer? What the hell?’
On the first day of the electric hot tub boat rides, cruisers enjoy a leisurely float down the Chicago River while passersby look on with curiosity.
By David Struett
 
A photo of Justin Fields trying to recover a fumble against the Vikings.
Bears
Turnovers linger as liability with Bears QB Justin Fields
Fields has to do virtually everything better as a passer over the final five games, starting with minimizing turnovers.
By Jason Lieser
 
North Lawndale’s Jamarion (11) passes against Lane.
High School Basketball
Friday’s high school basketball scores
All the results from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Ald. Edward M. Burke (14th) at a Chicago City Council meeting in September.
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
Feds play recording of call with Gery Chico as they allege Ed Burke used threats over permits ‘to extort benefits’ from businesses
Prosecutors in Burke’s corruption trial say the call in 2017 demonstrated the former alderman’s “modus operandi.”
By Jon Seidel and Mariah Woelfel
 