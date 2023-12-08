Battle of first-round picks awaits Bears and Lions on Sunday

Aidan Hutchinson’s only sack since Oct. 9 came with 29 seconds left and a three-point lead last month. The Bears had the ball at their own 25, trying to kickstart a last second drive to make up for an epic collapse last month at Ford Field.

Quarterback Justin Fields took the shotgun snap and looked downfield. The Lions defensive end rushed around right tackle Darnell Wright’s right side. He turned the corner at the Bears’ 19 and punched the ball out of Fields’ hands. The ball rolled into the end zone for a game-clinching safety.

In a battle of first-round picks, Wright had handled Hutchinson well all day — he had a robust 70.1 pass-blocking grade, per Pro Football Focus — but failed when it mattered most.

“Just beat the tackle,” Hutchinson said then. “Fields was sitting there, didn’t see me.”

The Bears believe it was a blip. They’ve been pleased with Wright, No. 10 overall pick in this year’s draft out of Tennessee. The Lions, too, are thrilled with Hutchinson, the Michigan edge rusher they drafted second overall last year.

When they face off against each other again Sunday, it will be a reminder of just how essential it is for rebuilding teams to nail their top picks. Whiffing on them completely — as the Lions did with No. 3 pick Jeff Okudah in 2020 and the Bears with No. 7 Kevin White in 2015 — keeps teams in purgatory.

Drafting the right quarterback — or the wrong one — is the biggest differentiating factor in sports. Drafting well at other positions, though, is critical. Lions general manager Brad Holmes’ hit rate on his whopping five first-round picks the last three years is responsible for the Lions’ turnaround. Hutchinson and right tackle Penei Sewell, the No. 7 pick in 2021, are among the best in the NFL. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs and linebacker Jack Campbell, drafted 12th and 18th this year, respectively, are promising rookies. Receiver Jameson Williams hasn’t lived up to his No. 12 draft slot last year but did burn the Bears with a 32-yard touchdown catch last month.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles figures to have a chance to build the same way — were the season to end today, he’d draft No. 1 and No. 5 in April. Further maneuvering could land him extra picks in 2025, where he also owns the Panthers’ second-round pick.

Wright has been what Poles hoped for when he drafted him. He’s been the Bears’ most durable player, taking all but five of the Bears 802 offensive snaps. With the offensive line depleted in Week 7, he faced the Raiders and star Maxx Crosby with one functioning arm — his shoulder was hurt — and did fine.

Those snaps are a teacher — the Bears believe left tackle Braxton Jones benefited greatly from playing every down last year. Guard Teven Jenkins, by contrast, scuffled after playing only 14% of 2021 snaps as a rookie because of injury.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Wright played solid for most of the last Lions game.

“That’s a heckuva pass rusher — one of the best motors in ball,” he said. “You’ve gotta be ready to go every single snap, and he knows that. And it’s gonna be a big challenge for him this week. … Technique’s gotta be great every single snap. You can’t take one off, because [Hutchinson] doesn’t take a play off.”

Facing the same pass-rusher three weeks apart is a unique test for Wright, who’s learning tendencies with each new matchup.

“When you look at pass rushers, they all bring it a different way …” Eberflus said. “He’ll figure that out as he goes and he’ll play these guys over and over again, certainly in division.”

Hutchinson is resorting to more extreme measures after totaling only 5 ½ sacks despite ranking third in the NFL with 70 pressures. He shaved off his long blonde locks this week.

“Gotta change it up,” he told reporters.

On the field, Wright will expect him to do the same.