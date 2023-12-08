The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 8, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Why Robbie Gould will always be a Bear

The best kicker in franchise history, who announced his retirement Wednesday, has a special connection with Chicago that goes beyond his 11-year playing career. He gets it. He gets Bears fans. And he gets what it means to be a Bear.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Why Robbie Gould will always be a Bear
merlin_37758602.jpg

Bears teammates mob kicker Robbie Gould after his 49-yard field goal in overtime beat the Seahawks 27-24 in a divisional-round playoff game at Soldier Field in 2007.

Sun-Times photo by Tom Cruze,

Robbie Gould twice kicked a field goal to send a team to the NFC Championship Game — a 49-yarder in overtime to give the Bears a 27-24 victory over the Seahawks in 2007; and a 45-yarder in sub-zero temperatures as time expired to give the 49ers a 13-10 victory over the Packers at Lambeau Field in 2022. 

Two exhilarating, career-highlight moments. But asked to choose the most memorable kick of his career, he went with the field goal against the 49ers. That was no slight to Bears fans. On the contrary, the fact that he beat the Packers at Lambeau seemed like the tie-breaker. 

“I’ve always had a healthy respect for the Packers and that fierce Bears-Packers rivalry,” Gould wrote in a story announcing his retirement in The Players’ Tribune. “More than anything, though, I just absolutely love Bears fans. So to hit a huge kick like that, on the big stage, to continue my streak of never missing a kick in the playoffs and to also make all of Chicago happy in the process by taking down its rival? It was the best of both worlds.” 

That’s why Robbie Gould has a special connection with Chicago that goes beyond his 11-year playing career. He gets it. He gets Bears fans. And he gets what it means to be a Bear. Even after he was unceremoniously cut by Bears general manager Ryan Pace on the eve of Week 1 of the 2016 season, Robbie Gould remained a Chicagoan and a Bear through and through. 

And Gould’s departure as the best place-kicker in franchise history was indeed unceremonious. It happened late on a Sunday night, a day after the final cut-down to the 53-man roster.

“I got cut at 9 o’clock at night and no one was there,” Gould said last year on an appearance on “The Waddle & Silvy Show” on WMVP-AM 1000. “There was a trainer, John Fox and Ryan Pace. I didn’t get to say goodbye to anybody in the building for 11 years and you cut me at the very last minute in hopes that … I wouldn’t get a job, which wasn’t the case.”

Let the record show that Gould’s release wasn’t a total surprise. Gould was coming off two seasons that were below his standard. In 2015 had three rare misses in the clutch in back-to-back losses to the 49ers and Redskins — a game-winning 36-yarder as time expired in regulationagainst the 49ers, and a 50-yarder that would have tied the game with 1:45 left against the Redskins.

But Pace’s mistake was not in cutting Gould, but in failing to find a suitable replacement. He signed veteran Connor Barth, who made 29 of 40 field goal attempts (72.5%) in 2016-17. He then signed Cody Parkey to a four-year, $15 million contract ($9 million guaranteed) in 2018. Parkey made 23 of 30 field goal attempts in the regular season (76.7%), then infamously missed a 43-yarder that hit the left upright and crossbar with 10 seconds left against the Eagles in a 16-15 loss in the wild-card playoff game at Soldier Field. 

But where cutting Robbie Gould ended up being the worst thing for the Bears, it was the best thing for Gould. In those three seasons, Gould responded with the best run of his career — making 82 of 85 field goals (96.5%) in the next three seasons with the Giants (2016) and 49ers (2017-18). 

But even with all that post-Bears success, Gould will always be a Bear. 

“From start to finish, I loved everything about my time in Chicago,” Gould wrote in The Players’ Tribune story. “Lovie Smith and Jerry Angelo created a team-first culture by assembling a locker room full of future Hall of Famers. To be able to go to work every day surrounded by guys like Brian Urlacher, Julius Peppers, Olin Kreutz, Roberto Garza, Charles Tillman, Lance Briggs, and dozens of other first-rate guys — it was the best football home imaginable.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Lions, Bears both bet on coaching culture — only one is winning
Bears WR Darnell Mooney’s numbers dip to career lows as he heads toward free agency
Ex-QB Mitch Trubisky gives Bears big boost in hopes for No. 1 pick in 2024 draft
Could Bears stay on lakefront? Team is researching Soldier Field parking lot for new stadium
Bears WR DJ Moore rare bright spot this season, key piece of future
Bears need to let QB Justin Fields throw farther down the field
The Latest
Michigan v Michigan State
Sports Saturday
The Wiseman Trophies: the 2023 college football awards you won’t see presented on TV
Lou Holtz talked smack, Marcus Freeman bumbled, a football field turned black and Connor Stalions did his thing. All of them and more are honored here.
By Steve Greenberg
 
merlin_109683159.jpg
Bears
Lions, Bears both bet on coaching culture — only one is winning
The Lions went looking for a head coach in January 2021. What they found was a culture.
By Patrick Finley
 
Ald. Edward M. Burke (14th) at a Chicago City Council meeting in September.
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
Feds play recording of call with Gery Chico as they allege Ed Burke used threats over permits ‘to extort benefits’ from businesses
Prosecutors in Burke’s corruption trial say the call in 2017 demonstrated the former alderman’s “modus operandi.”
By Jon Seidel and Mariah Woelfel
 
A shopper puts groceries in a bag at a Save A Lot, 2858 E. 83rd St. on the South Side, Wednesday.
Business
Yellow Banana sued over $350K of unpaid bills, sells Florida Save A Lot stores
The Ohio-based company operates more than 30 Save A Lot stores nationwide, including in Chicago where a number of stores have yet to open.
By Mariah Rush
 
mooney__23_.jpg
Bears
Bears WR Darnell Mooney’s numbers dip to career lows as he heads toward free agency
Mooney has just 351 yards and one touchdown with five games left this season.
By Jason Lieser
 