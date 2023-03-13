The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 13, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears get pass-rush help, agree to add DE DeMarcus Walker

The Bears agreed to sign former Titans defensive end DeMarcus Walker to a three-year, $21 million contract on Monday night, a source said.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans

DeMarcus Walker celebrates a sack last season.

Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images

He’ll help beef up the league’s worst pass rush last season. Walker had 32 quarterback pressures last season, per Pro Football Focus, and has posted a pressure rate of more than 10 percent in each of the last two seasons.

Walker had the best season of his six in the NFL last year, recording seven sacks and starting six games for the Titans. He has 12 ½ sacks combined over his other five seasons.

The Broncos’ second-round pick in 2017 out of Florida State, Walker becomes the Bears’ most accomplished edge rusher. The Bears had a league-low 20 sacks last season, 50 fewer than the Eagles, who led the league. The Bears’ sacks leader was Jaquan Brisker, a safety.

The 28-year-old was the third defensive player signed by the Bears on the first day of the legal tampering period.

