The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears release QB Trevor Siemian

The Bears released quarterback Trevor Siemian on Friday, an expected move made just hours after they signed ex-Panther P.J. Walker to back up Justin Fields.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears release QB Trevor Siemian
Chicago Bears v New York Jets

Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian throws a pass in November.

Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The Bears released quarterback Trevor Siemian on Friday, an expected move made just hours after they signed ex-Panther P.J. Walker to back up Justin Fields.

Siemian, who had one year left on a two-year deal he signed last offseason, started one game for the Bears last season. It was a notorious one — Nov. 27 at the Jets, Siemian was scratched during pregame drills with what the team called an oblique injury. Nathan Peterman was named the starter, but Siemian went through pregame warmups and started anyway.

The Northwestern alum went 15-for-26 for 184 yards, one touchdown, one interception and a 92.0 passer rating in two games with the Bears. He finished the season on injured reserve.

He figures to continue his well-traveled career; primarily a backup since starting 10 games for the Broncos in 2017, Siemian has thrown regular-season passes for the Jets, Saints and Bears in the years since.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears linebacker legacy entices Tremaine Edmunds
Bears’ offensive line remodel likely includes Cody Whitehair moving back to center
New WR D.J. Moore believes he can help Justin Fields, Bears reach ‘new level’
Halas Intrigue, Episode 277: Analyzing Ryan Poles’ deals
Ryan Poles: Bears will interview Jalen Carter at Halas Hall
Bears GM Ryan Poles: Once I got trade offer, I wanted to move quickly
The Latest
Pedro Soto, former chief of staff of Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson, walks outside the Everett M. Dirksen Courthouse in the Loop before his sentencing, Thursday, March 16, 2023. Soto pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI while they were investigating Soto for providing private information to a lobbyist’s colleague about a $1 billion custodial services contract, according to a 2020 press release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Illinois. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Crime
CPS’ ex-chief of staff gets probation for lying to feds about bribes from Roberto Caldero
Pedro Soto was facing up to six months in prison after pleading guilty. But a judge issues a lighter sentence of 18 months’ probation, citing his cooperation with the feds.
By David Struett
 
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Bears
Bears linebacker legacy entices Tremaine Edmunds
“The Chicago Bears are known for their linebackers and I want to be able to write my story and be the next great linebacker here,” Edmunds said. He can start by filling the shoes of Roquan Smith.
By Mark Potash
 
Film_Review___Shazam__Fury_of_the_Gods.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’: Sequel subjects the superhero, once fresh, to a generic showdown
Teenage Billy Batson’s alter ego muscles his way through loud, underwhelming action sequences.
By Richard Roeper
 
Parents and students arrive at Willa Cather Elementary School, 2908 W. Washington Blvd. in East Garfield Park, for the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools, Monday morning, Aug. 22, 2022
Illinois is funding ‘what works’ for public schools, but there’s still more to be done
The state’s ‘evidence-based formula,’ created in 2018 with bipartisan legislation, is sending more money to under-resourced schools, including some Downstate schools. But Illinois is behind schedule on providing the full funding the legislation calls for.
By Ralph Martire
 
Lonzo Ball
Bulls
Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will have a third surgery on his left knee
It will be the third procedure he’s had done on the knee in the last 14 months, as concerns about his career only grow.
By Joe Cowley
 