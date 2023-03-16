Bears release QB Trevor Siemian

The Bears released quarterback Trevor Siemian on Friday, an expected move made just hours after they signed ex-Panther P.J. Walker to back up Justin Fields.

Siemian, who had one year left on a two-year deal he signed last offseason, started one game for the Bears last season. It was a notorious one — Nov. 27 at the Jets, Siemian was scratched during pregame drills with what the team called an oblique injury. Nathan Peterman was named the starter, but Siemian went through pregame warmups and started anyway.

The Northwestern alum went 15-for-26 for 184 yards, one touchdown, one interception and a 92.0 passer rating in two games with the Bears. He finished the season on injured reserve.

He figures to continue his well-traveled career; primarily a backup since starting 10 games for the Broncos in 2017, Siemian has thrown regular-season passes for the Jets, Saints and Bears in the years since.