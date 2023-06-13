Bears guard Nate Davis catching up quickly

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson’s absence at the first two weeks of Bears OTA practices drew expected scrutiny and speculation, but guard Nate Davis’ absence was the most confounding.

The four-year veteran had just signed a three-year, $30 million contract with $19.5 million guaranteed. Usually those guys are eager to get on the field and get acclimated with their new teammates, new coaches and new offensive or defensive scheme — especially on the offensive line, where chemistry and continuity are king.

Davis’ no-show was a rarity. And coach Matt Eberflus’ short responses to questions about Johnson and Davis missing OTAs only fueled speculation that their absences were without the blessing of the coaching staff.

“It’s their right to be in here or not, but we’ll coach the guys that are,” Eberflus said on May 23. “That’s all I really can say.”

Whatever, times are changing. And the voluntary aspect of the offseason program is becoming more and more literal. So missing the first two weeks of on-field work was no big deal. Davis returned last week for the final two OTA practices and was starting at right guard when the Bears opened their three-day mandatory mini-camp Tuesday at Halas Hall.

“It was a normal routine for me,” Davis said. “At the same time, I was in communication with the coaches, even with the players — staying in it with the book.

“I was able to take care of off-the-field stuff, too. I’m here now. That’s what really matters. I was here last week. Just continuing to move [forward].”

Davis finished last season with the Titans on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury in Week 14 against the Chargers. But that wasn’t the issue. Davis was just on his own schedule.

“Just be able to get my body right, my mind right and … be able to take care of off-the-field stuff, too,” he said.

Davis is a key component to the Bears’ re-constituted offensive line, where only second-year left tackle Braxton Jones is where he played last year. Left guard Teven Jenkins, center Cody Whitehair, Davis and rookie right tackle complete the starting lineup.

“I think we’re in a really good spot,” Davis said. “The communication in the field, at least between the o-line and even the quarterbacks and wide receivers has been really good. Even off the field, the types of conversations we’re having about different types of schemes and what to look for … we’re in a good spot.”

Sanborn ‘on track’

Wide receivers Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney and linebacker Jack Sanborn are recovering from injuries and did not participate in practice Tuesday. Also missing, presumably because of injury, were rookie cornerback Terell Smith, linebacker Sterling Weatherford, wide receiver Joe Reed, tight end Chase Allen and defensive tackle Jalyn Holmes.

Sanborn was on the field with his teammates Tuesday but is not participating as he recovers from an ankle injury that forced him to miss the final three-plus games last season.

Eberflus said Sanborn “on track” to participate at full speed at the start of training camp.

