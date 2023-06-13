Bears’ high hopes at wide receiver look shaky as injuries interrupt progress

This could be the best crew of wide receivers the Bears have had in years, and they’re as starved for that kind of firepower as any team in the NFL.

But “could” is the key word in that sentence.

Before imagining what heights the passing attack will reach with DJ Moore, Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney and how they’ll help launch quarterback Justin Fields to stardom, the Bears need to assess exactly what is going on at that position with training camp starting next month.

When they practiced Tuesday as part of mandatory minicamp, Moore was the only one of those three in action.

Mooney was nowhere to be seen as he continues working through rehab on his ankle — coach Matt Eberflus curiously refuses to give any details or updates on his progress — and Claypool watched from the sideline in sweats because he’s “dealing with a few things,” per Eberflus.

Both of those situations are concerning, even in June.

Mooney was trying to prove himself as a top-tier receiver when he got hurt in Week 12, but finished with just 493 yards and two touchdowns in a frustrating follow-up to his 1,000-yard season in 2021.

The intrigue in his rehab is fueled mostly by the fact that Eberflus keeps dodging questions on it. Unless something is actually wrong, he’d be best served to be straightforward — especially when there’s no competitive advantage to claim three months from the season opener.

Instead, after explaining that there’s a path from running in the pool to an anti-gravity treadmill to the field itself, Eberflus wouldn’t say what stage Mooney is on as he works separately from the team.

“I’ll just tell you this: He’s on track where he’s supposed to be,” Eberflus said Tuesday.

He did say he “absolutely” expects Mooney back when training camp opens, so at least that’s something.

Eberflus has given little information on Claypool, either, and his injury is yet another frustration since the Bears traded for him last season.

General manager Ryan Poles dealt a second-round pick to the Steelers, which turned out to be No. 32 overall, and Claypool had 14 catches in seven games. He would be up for a contract extension this offseason, but Poles has already said, “We need to see more,” before he’s willing to have that conversation.

Through that lens, the trade hasn’t gone quite like the Bears expected when they thought they were landing a long-term pillar of their offense.

Eberflus tried to calm any fretting, saying Claypool’s injuries are “just a few minor things” and there’s plenty of time to get ready for camp. But one of the Bears’ main arguments that Claypool will be better this season than last was that he’d get so much work in with Fields, and that hasn’t been happening

“Any time that you’re not on the grass, it’s not as good,” Eberflus said. “He started off getting some work, and then he had some setbacks. He’s been working mentally into that. But again, it’s not the same.

“Training camp will be big for [Mooney and Claypool]. The other guys do have a head start because they’ve been here and they’ve done it, [but] those guys will pick it up. Those guys are both smart.”

At least the Bears have Moore. Five seasons of averaging over 1,000 yards with the quarterback-less Panthers is convincing, and teammates have raved about him throughout the spring.

“It’s something that we haven’t had here in a long time,” defensive tackle Justin Jones said when he wasn’t taking a flamethrower to the Packers. “He’s somebody who can get open, who can run every route on the route tree, He can beat man, press — any type of coverage you throw at him. He’s running right by guys.”

But Moore alone won’t be enough. The Bears desperately need Mooney and Claypool at full capacity, and they can’t be sure of that at the moment.

