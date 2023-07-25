Bears sign WR on training camp report date

The Bears signed a new receiver Tuesday morning, hours before players were set to report to Halas Hall.

Veteran Isaiah Ford played four seasons with the Dolphins, totaling 63 catches and 681 receiving yards. He caught 12 passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns in 2021. Three years ago, he played 57 percent of the Dolphins’ offensive snaps.

Ford was on the Colts practice squad last year.

He appears to be merely a depth piece in a receivers room that, for the first time in a while, has depth.

Ford was a seventh-round pick in 2017. He played at Virginia Tech alongside linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, the Bears’ big-money signing this offseason.

The Bears also signed linebacker Buddy Johnson, who was primarily a special teams player during four games with the Steelers in 2021.

To make room, they cut linebacker Sterling Weatherford, who spent all last year with the team, and punter Ryan Anderson. The left-footed Anderson competed with starter Trenton Gull during the offseason program.