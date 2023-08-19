Bears backups look to take advantage with 5 WRs out

INDIANAPOLIS — Ten days after pulling his hamstring — and yapping at Bears cornerbacks — during one-on-one drills in training camp, Bears receiver Chase Claypool looked sharp while running routes at what appeared to be full speed about an hour-and-a-half before Saturday’s kickoff against the Colts. Claypool hasn’t practiced since the injury.

Other receivers tried to take advantage of game action. Dante Pettis returned kicks with both Jones and Scott out, while fellow receiver Equanimeous St. Brown served as the Bears’ only captain. The two treated Saturday as an opportunity to make a claim for what could be one open wide receiver spot.

St. Brown, considered one of the league’s best run-blocking receivers, dropped a pass in the first drive, while Pettis caught two passes for 13 yards on the first Bears drive of the second quarter.

This and that

• Running back D’Onta Foreman started and had three carries for 12 yards. The fact that Khalil Herbert didn’t play reinforces what the Bears have shown thus far in the preseason — that he is the starter but will be in a timeshare with Foreman and rookie Roschon Johnson.

• Bears fans at Lucas Oil Stadium heard a familiar voice on the public-address system: that of JJ Stankevitz, who covered the Bears and Notre Dame during a 10-year stint with NBC Sports Chicago.

The Oak Park-River Forest High School grad has been the Colts’ web site reporter since 2021. He’d never been a stadium announcer at any level when he was asked to pinch-hit at halftime of the Colts’ first preseason game last year. He’s been their stadium announcer ever since.

