Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen on the comeback trail

The diminutive running back, a fan favorite in four seasons with the Bears, hasn’t played since suffering a knee injury on a punt return in Week 3 of the 2020 season. Finally healthy after tearing his Achilles last year, he has drawn interest from “multiple teams.”

By  Mark Potash
   
Former Bears running back Tarik Cohen, who has not played in the NFL since suffering a knee injury in Week 3 of the 2020 season, is healthy and ready to attempt a comeback, his agent Drew Rosenhaus said.

The 5-6, 191-pound Cohen, a fourth-round draft pick from North Carolina A&T by Bears general manager Ryan Pace in 2017, was a big hit in three-plus seasons with the Bears. Cohen scored touchdowns as a runner, receiver and kick returner and threw a touchdown pass his rookie year and became a fan favorite as a little guy who made big plays. Cohen had pass receptions of 70, 70, 50 and 46 yards, a 46-yard run and kick returns of 71 and 61 yards.

He made the Pro Bowl as a kick returner in 2018, when he averaged 12.5 yards per punt return and also scored eight touchdowns on offense — three rushing and five receiving.

Cohen signed a three-year, $17.25 million contract extension in Week 2 of the 2020 season. But the following week, he suffered a devastating knee injury attempting a fair catch on a punt against the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

His rehabilitation was arduous and beset by complications. With Cohen still unable to pass a physical, the Bears cut him with an injury designation in March of 2022. His comeback was further complicated when he tore his Achilles during a workout last year.

Cohen, who turned 28 on July 26, has been training at his home in Charlotte, North Carolina, and now is healthy and ready to begin another comeback. He has already had interest from “multiple teams” and will have workouts soon, Rosenhaus said.

