Tremaine Edmunds back, but injuries still an issue for Bears

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds practiced for the first time since Aug. 3. But rookie right tackle Darnell Wright left practice with an apparent ankle injury. It’s been that kind of training camp for the Bears on the injury front this season.

Edmunds began a ramp-up Tuesday after missing 10 practices — participating in individual drills but not team drills. But the Bears still had 13 players out, including safeties Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker, left guard Teven Jenkins, wide receiver Chase Claypool and defensive end DeMarcus Walker. Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, still getting in shape after signing on Aug. 4, also did not practice.

With Edmunds back and Jackson, Brisker, Walker and Ngakoue expected to be ready for the regular-season opener on Sept. 10 against the Packers, the focus is on the offensive line.

Jenkins is “week to week” according to coach Matt Eberflus with a leg injury that almost certainly puts his status for Week 1 in doubt. (“It’s bigger than day-to-day and that’s all we’re going to disclose at this time,” Eberflus said.)

Center/guard Cody Whitehair arrived late Tuesday and practiced with his injured right hand heavily taped. Right guard Nate Davis is still ramping up after returning last week from an injury. And Wright bears watching after leaving practice late. Eberflus had no update on his status following practice.

With top back-up guard/center Lucas Patrick also in ramp-up mode in his return from an injury, the Bears finished practice with left tackle Braxton Jones, Whitehair and three reserves — center Doug Kramer, right guard Ja’Tyre Carter and right tackle Larry Borom — with Justin Fields and the first-team offense in team drills. Not ideal.

With 19 days before the opener, Eberflus is not expressing dismay about the injury situation in general. But he acknowledged that the current makeshift offensive line could impact his decision to play Justin Fields in the preseason finale Saturday against the Bills at Soldier Field. Eberflus said “each unit’s health” will be evaluated this week before he decides who will play against the Bills.

“There’s no question that will be looked at [with regard to Fields], Eberflus said. “You always have to look at the combinations and the health of the offensive linemen when you’re talking about the quarterback.”

