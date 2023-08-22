The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Tremaine Edmunds back, but injuries still an issue for Bears

Edmunds practiced for the first time since Aug. 3, but with Teven Jenkins out — and Darnell Wright leaving practice late with an apparent ankle injury — the Bears’ offensive line still is in search of continuity with the season opener less than three weeks away.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Tremaine Edmunds back, but injuries still an issue for Bears
Bears guard Cody Whitehair blocks against the Bengals.

Veteran Cody Whitehair (65) started training camp at center, but is back at left guard following an injury to Teven Jenkins. Whitehair started 28 games at left guard the past two seasons.

Jeff Haynes/AP

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds practiced for the first time since Aug. 3. But rookie right tackle Darnell Wright left practice with an apparent ankle injury. It’s been that kind of training camp for the Bears on the injury front this season. 

Edmunds began a ramp-up Tuesday after missing 10 practices — participating in individual drills but not team drills. But the Bears still had 13 players out, including safeties Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker, left guard Teven Jenkins, wide receiver Chase Claypool and defensive end DeMarcus Walker. Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, still getting in shape after signing on Aug. 4, also did not practice. 

With Edmunds back and Jackson, Brisker, Walker and Ngakoue expected to be ready for the regular-season opener on Sept. 10 against the Packers, the focus is on the offensive line.

Jenkins is “week to week” according to coach Matt Eberflus with a leg injury that almost certainly puts his status for Week 1 in doubt. (“It’s bigger than day-to-day and that’s all we’re going to disclose at this time,” Eberflus said.) 

Center/guard Cody Whitehair arrived late Tuesday and practiced with his injured right hand heavily taped. Right guard Nate Davis is still ramping up after returning last week from an injury. And Wright bears watching after leaving practice late. Eberflus had no update on his status following practice.

With top back-up guard/center Lucas Patrick also in ramp-up mode in his return from an injury, the Bears finished practice with left tackle Braxton Jones, Whitehair and three reserves — center Doug Kramer, right guard Ja’Tyre Carter and right tackle Larry Borom — with Justin Fields and the first-team offense in team drills. Not ideal. 

With 19 days before the opener, Eberflus is not expressing dismay about the injury situation in general. But he acknowledged that the current makeshift offensive line could impact his decision to play Justin Fields in the preseason finale Saturday against the Bills at Soldier Field. Eberflus said “each unit’s health” will be evaluated this week before he decides who will play against the Bills. 

“There’s no question that will be looked at [with regard to Fields], Eberflus said. “You always have to look at the combinations and the health of the offensive linemen when you’re talking about the quarterback.” 

Next Up In Chicago Bears
With rebuild still in progress, Bears’ d-line has potential and uncertainty
Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen on the comeback trail
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson pushes toward season unworried by contract
The Bears will platoon at RB — but only one is being treated like the starter
Guard Teven Jenkins’ injury throws Bears for a loop — again
Ex-Bears star Steve McMichael awaits word on Hall of Fame advancement Tuesday
The Latest
Scaffolding hangs around the closed St. Adalbert Catholic Church located at 1650 W. 17th St. in the Pilsen neighborhood, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
Chicago
Century-old St. Adalbert Church in Pilsen under contract with Miami-based buyer
The buyer hopes to turn the building — empty for years as former parishioners and the Archdiocese of Chicago fought over its fate — into an events space.
By Michael Loria
 
Tim Mapes, who was chief of staff to indicted former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan leaving court after a hearing in July.
USA vs. Timothy Mapes
Wife of ex-top aide to Madigan says he was ‘very sullen, very depressed ... as if he was lost’ after being sacked
Witnesses in the perjury trial of Tim Mapes have said they found his forced resignation in June 2018 to be surprising, unexpected, traumatic. But Tuesday, jurors heard Mapes’ wife describe how he handled being fired amid a #MeToo wave at the Capitol.
By Jon Seidel
 
The White Sox fired executive vice president Ken Williams, left, and general manager Rick Hahn on Tuesday.
White Sox
Ken Williams, Rick Hahn fired as White Sox vice president, general manager
Search for a single decision maker to lead baseball operations department has begun. Club anticipates filling the post by the end of the season.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Wu Yue, 7, with family on vacation in Chicago from Guangzhou, China, plays in the Crown Fountain in Millennium Park as a heatwave hits the Chicago area, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Weather
Chicago area braces for ‘dangerously hot conditions’ expected through Thursday
Temperatures Wednesday are expected to climb to near 100 degrees, forecasters said. When combined with humidity, heat index values could reach as high as 115 degrees. Thursday’s conditions will be similar.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Carrie Stegniller, a manager at Turtle’s Bar and Grill in the Bridgeport neighborhood said it would be “devastating” for the White Sox to leave Guaranteed Rate Field.
White Sox
Mixed opinions in Bridgeport on potential White Sox move
“Bridgeport and the White Sox just go together, they always did,” Carrie Stegniller, a manager at Turtle’s Bar and Grill said. “The White Sox are our family and we’re their family.”
By Mohammad Samra
 