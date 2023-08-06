Matt Eberflus sees reason for ‘concern’ with defensive starters hurt

Half the Bears’ defensive starters sat out Sunday’s “Family Fest” practice.

Head coach Matt Eberflus continues to claim that none of the injured players have long-term maladies. That doesn’t stop him from worrying about the lack of continuity at practice.

“That is a concern,” he said. “When you miss practices, you can’t get better.”

Injuries have struck every position group: defensive end DeMarcus Walker; linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and Jack Sanborn; cornerback Kyler Gordon; and safety Jaquan Brisker.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal on Friday, did not practice Sunday. The Bears granted him permission to go home to pack his things for a move to Chicago. He’s expected to practice Tuesday.

That’s six of the 12 players the Bears consider starters, when you count Gordon playing nickel corner on pass downs.

The clock is ticking, although not loudly. The Bears’ first regular season game is exactly five weeks after “Family Fest.” Eberflus, though, wants to see the Bears’ new pieces work together long before then. He pointed to the defensive line, where the Bears preach that four starters must work as one. They can’t do that from the sideline.

“It’s important to see their skillsets as we go so we can evaluate and get them to perform better as coaches,” he said. “And also it’s important for those guys to get together. ….

“They have to play off each other and cover for each other, so the rush lanes are good in the pocket. We haven’t had a chance to go do that during practice. We’re going to get those guys back in there as soon as we do and start working it.”

Edmunds, to whom the Bears gave a $72 million contract in March, was held out of team drills Wednesday and said afterward he wasn’t concerned. He hasn’t practiced since. Eberflus said he’ll be re-evaluated after the Bears’ day off.

Sanborn, who spent all offseason recovering from an ankle injury, has yet to practice in pads. Walker left practice early Tuesday and hasn’t played since. Brisker sat out Saturday, and Gordon joined him Sunday at Soldier Field.

Defensive tackle Justin Jones said didn’t sound worried.

“I know that when we go to Game 1 everybody’s going to be ready, ready to go,” he said. “I know that some guys are working with little strains here, little hurts here. I’m not really a guy that tells you like, ‘Hey, you need to practice every day,’ a guy that tells you that ‘just because we’re out here you need out be out here.’ Like every guy, that’s their body, that’s their vehicle. That’s their business right there, so you have to take care of it as such.”

“I want guys to be able to take care of themselves and be able to get back on the field when they’re ready to be 100%. Because that’s what we need.”