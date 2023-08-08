The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Fields notes: Bears QB Justin Fields looks mostly sharp as practice resumes Tuesday

After a choppy start to training camp, Fields seems to be leveling out.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Fields notes: Bears QB Justin Fields looks mostly sharp as practice resumes Tuesday
Bears quarterback Justin Fields at practice at Halas Hall.

Justin Fields had a choppy start to training camp, but seems to be improving.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Tracking Bears quarterback Justin Fields during training-camp practices:

Simply put, Fields looked fine in practice Tuesday. And that’s a positive. If he continues stringing together practices with minimal mistakes, that’s promising for the Bears.

As he has throughout training camp, Fields relied heavily on wide receiver DJ Moore, whether it was on intermediate-to-deep shots or a quick throw to the sideline on third down. While the Bears talk about a balanced receiving attack with Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool, it’s obvious Fields predominantly looks for Moore.

Fields had a deep pass to Darnell Mooney intercepted by rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, but otherwise was sharp. He completed a 20-yard pass to Velus Jones in tight coverage during seven-on-seven work, and had a nice sequence in the two-minute drill near the end of practice. Fields hit rookie Tyler Scott and Moore on back-to-back plays, then spiked the ball with less than a second left to set up a 50-yard field goal by Cairo Santos.

Related

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears sign TE Lachlan Pitts, Niles North product LB Barrington Wade
Bears’ first depth chart: Veterans starting on defensive line
Titans’ Mike Vrabel hands head-coaching duties to assistant for Bears game
From worst to ....? Bears’ defense anticipating giant leap in 2023
Bears WR DJ Moore has potential to change everything for QB Justin Fields, offense
Bears coach Matt Eberflus sees reason for ‘concern’ with defensive starters hurt
The Latest
The ChatGPT page of the OpenAI website is shown in New York.
Editorials
AI will upend lives. We need guard rails while waiting for Congress to act.
Regulating fast-changing AI systems won’t be easy. How do we allow for maximum benefits while building in protections for civil liberties and privacy?
By CST Editorial Board
 
Willie Perry, more famously known as DJ Casper, is photographed in his studio in Chicago in 2019. Perry died on Monday after battling cancer.
Entertainment and Culture
DJ Casper, Chicagoan who created the ‘Cha-Cha Slide,’ dies at 58
Casper was known to music and dance fans around the globe for the hugely popular line dance/song.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Doug Bragan
Obituaries
Doug Bragan, loved Chicago theater so much he bought the Ivanhoe, dies at 79
Mr. Bragan helped foster the city’s off-Loop theater scene as the owner of Ivanhoe for nearly two decades.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Krystal Lee, “Miss Krys Wilderness,” caught her personal-best walleye from the Chain O’Lakes last week.
Outdoors
Chicago fishing: ‘Summer time is catfish time’
The variety of late summer fishing — channel catfish, flatheads, walleye, freshwater drum, largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, lake trout, salmon — lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report,
By Dale Bowman
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson answers questions from reporters at City Hall on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
Columnists
Dictionary time with Brandon and John
When people disagree over the meaning of a word — like “mob” — it’s usually code for a deeper controversy.
By Neil Steinberg
 