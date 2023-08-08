Fields notes: Bears QB Justin Fields looks mostly sharp as practice resumes Tuesday

Tracking Bears quarterback Justin Fields during training-camp practices:

Simply put, Fields looked fine in practice Tuesday. And that’s a positive. If he continues stringing together practices with minimal mistakes, that’s promising for the Bears.

As he has throughout training camp, Fields relied heavily on wide receiver DJ Moore, whether it was on intermediate-to-deep shots or a quick throw to the sideline on third down. While the Bears talk about a balanced receiving attack with Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool, it’s obvious Fields predominantly looks for Moore.

Fields had a deep pass to Darnell Mooney intercepted by rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, but otherwise was sharp. He completed a 20-yard pass to Velus Jones in tight coverage during seven-on-seven work, and had a nice sequence in the two-minute drill near the end of practice. Fields hit rookie Tyler Scott and Moore on back-to-back plays, then spiked the ball with less than a second left to set up a 50-yard field goal by Cairo Santos.