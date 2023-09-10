Bears honor Steve McMichael, other alumni at halftime of Packers game

The Bears honored Steve McMichael, who is headed toward the Pro Football Hall of Fame while fighting ALS, during halftime of their season opener against the Packers. At the end of a video montage of famous alumni, the Bears aired clips of some of McMichael’s most impactful plays.

The Bears held their annual alumni weekend for the lead up to the rivalry game. They introduced many of those alumni at halftime, with them lined on the south goal line at Soldier Field. McMichael’s wife Misty wore a navy No. 76 jersey on the field. When they read his name on the Bears’ list of alumni, she threw both hands in the air.

Former linebacker Dick Butkus was interviewed on the sideline during the first quarter. In comments broadcast live on the Soldier Field, the Hall of Famer said that it was “always good to be back in Chicago, especially when the Bears are going to kick the Packers’ ass.”

Fellow Hall of Famer Richard Dent was also in attendance.

Former running back Matt Forte and former defensive tackle Tommie Harris were honorary captains before the game. Others in attendance included receiver Brandon Marshall, safety Gary Fencik, defensive end Israel Idonije, receiver Willie Gault, quarterback Bobby Douglass, linebacker Otis Wilson and quarterback Erik Kramer.

McMichael was one of three finalists named by the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s seniors committee last month. The general committee will vote upon his inclusion before the Super Bowl, and it’s extremely likely he’ll be approved.

Bears president Kevin Warren and chairman George McCaskey visited McMichael, who cannot speak and is homebound, last month. Warren described the meeting as “very emotional” in an interview with the Sun-Times this week.

“I’m just grateful for Steve — and not only what he’s meant to the Bears, but the National Football League,” Warren said.