Cole Kmet heartened by Tarik Cohen’s comeback

Former Bears running back Tarik Cohen, who has not played in the NFL since injuring his knee on a punt return 2020 against the Falcons, is expected to sign with the Panthers, according to ESPN and NFL Network reports.

Cohen’s injury made an impression on Cole Kmet, who was a rookie in his third NFL game when Cohen was injured. Like Cohen, Kmet signed contract extension early in his fourth year in the NFL.

“It was devastating,” Kmet said. “I know he had signed his deal [a three-year, $2.75 million extension] and had gotten hurt. That was tough to see. That was kind of my first time seeing how devastating those type of injuries could be.

“To see him making a comeback and that he stayed [with] it, it’s really awesome. He’s an electric player when he was healthy, so hopefully he can get back to that. I wish him nothing but the best.”

Kmet played only three regular-season games with Cohen, but it didn’t take much to feel the emotional impact of Cohen’s personality on a team.

“He was always like that,” Kmet said. “Whether it was a dance-off they had [in Club Dub] or it’s late in December and he’s the one yelling and screaming at practice. That’s how he was all the time. I’m sure that’s how he attacked his rehab and how he’ll attack coming back.”