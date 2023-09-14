Bears predictions: Week 2 at Buccaneers

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for Sunday’s game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa:

Rick Morrissey

Buccaneers, 20-13

It’s hard to see the Bears bouncing back from their embarrassing loss to the Packers. That felt defining. Beating the Bucs in the heat and humidity of Tampa looks like too much to overcome for an already struggling team. Season: 1-0

Rick Telander

Bears, 24-23

Could the Bears play worse than Week 1 vs. the Packers? If so they’ll be pondering another 3-14 season. Or the fifth ring of hell. Maybe sixth. Season: 0-1

Scoop Jackson

Buccaneers, 21-20

After watching the Bucs unexpectedly defeat the Vikes in Week 1 — and being forced to recognize Baker Mayfield’s brilliance in figuring out all of Minnesota’s play calling signals — I had to reverse my initial belief that the Bears were going to go into the Week 3 K.C. game with a 1-1 record. Add another “L” to the list. Season: 1-0

Patrick Finley

Buccaneers, 24-19

Winning on the road is hard. Just ask Matt Eberflus, who has one such victory, ever. The Bears can win — before last week, the Bucs had the third-best odds to finish with the league’s worst record — but they don’t get my benefit of the doubt until further notice. Season: 1-0

Jason Lieser

Bears, 26-22

The Bears aren’t perfect, but they have too much talent on both sides of the ball to keep playing as badly as they did in the opener. Mayfield will serve up some turnovers, and the Bears will take advantage. Season: 0-1

Mark Potash

Bears, 17-14

The Bears weren’t as bad as they looked in a home loss to the Packers. The Buccaneers weren’t as good as they looked in a road victory over the Vikings. Never underestimate the mediocrity of the NFL. Season: 0-1