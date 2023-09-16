Bears G Nate Davis doubtful with personal issue

TAMPA — Guard Nate Davis is not part of the Bears’ traveling party and is doubtful to face the Buccaneers on Sunday because of what the team deems a personal issue.

Davis missed the Sept. 7 practice with a personal issue, though he was present at Halas Hall and even spoke with — and hugged — coach Matt Eberflus while his teammates were on the field.

Davis returned to practice Sept. 8 and later played every snap in Sunday’s 38-20 loss to the Packers.

The Bears signed Davis to a three-year, $30 million contract in March. His Bears career has not gone smoothly. He missed most of the team’s voluntary workouts and then most of training camp practices.

General manager Ryan Poles said Aug. 30 that Davis’ frequent missed practices, which were attributed by Eberflus to injury, was “a combination of things.”

“I just feel like he’s in a better place now,” Poles said then.

Davis practiced all week but was not present in the locker room during the open media period.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Thursday he was pleased with Davis’ stamina, given his absences.

“For Nate to not have as much practice experience as the other guys and for him to hang in there the whole game, I was really happy that he was able to do that,” he said.

Sandburg High School alum Dan Feeney, for whom the Bears sent the Dolphins a sixth-round pick late last month, figures to take his place at right guard. The Bears promoted Aviante Collins for offensive line depth.

The Bears also ruled out slot cornerback Josh Blackwell, one day after calling him doubtful because of a hamstring problem. Blackwell was supposed to start in place of cornerback Kyler Gordon, who went on injured reserve Thursday. Greg Stroman, who was promoted from the practice squad this week, figures to take his place.