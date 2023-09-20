Bears QB Justin Fields vows to play ‘free’ and ‘less robotic’

Bears quarterback Justin Fields said he wants to return to playing like himself — freely and less “robotic.”

“That includes thinking less and going out there and playing off instincts,” he said Wednesday at Halas Hall.

Fields had three carries for four yards in Sunday’s 27-17 loss to the Buccaneers. The rushing yards were the least he’s had since his rookie year.

“My goal this week is to say, ‘F it — just play football,” he said. “That’s when I play my best, when I’m out there being free. I’m going to go out there and be me.”

Overthinking things is “probably more of a ‘me’ thing than a coach thing,” Fields said, though he left open the possibility that he was slowed by too much information fed to him.

Fields said that he’s a natural perfectionist and is trying to learn that not everything needs to be perfect for it to work. That includes waiting for the ideal view to throw a pass. He said he needs to become more “a football player” and less of a “thinker” on the field.

“It’s not going to work out perfectly every time,” he said.

Coach Matt Eberflus said Fields wants to “let it flow.”

This isn’t the first time Fields has voiced similar concerns. In August 2022, Fields told the Sun-Times that, as a rookie alongside Andy Dalton and Nick Foles, “I felt like I had to be a certain type of quarterback rather than play my game ... I felt like I was trying to be a little bit robotic.”