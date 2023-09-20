The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears QB Justin Fields vows to play ‘free’ and ‘less robotic’

Overthinking things is “probably more of a ‘me’ thing than a coach thing,” Fields said,

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears QB Justin Fields vows to play ‘free’ and ‘less robotic’
Chicago Bears v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bears quarterback Justin Fields drops back Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Bears quarterback Justin Fields said he wants to return to playing like himself — freely and less “robotic.”

“That includes thinking less and going out there and playing off instincts,” he said Wednesday at Halas Hall.

Fields had three carries for four yards in Sunday’s 27-17 loss to the Buccaneers. The rushing yards were the least he’s had since his rookie year.

“My goal this week is to say, ‘F it — just play football,” he said. “That’s when I play my best, when I’m out there being free. I’m going to go out there and be me.”

Overthinking things is “probably more of a ‘me’ thing than a coach thing,” Fields said, though he left open the possibility that he was slowed by too much information fed to him.

Fields said that he’s a natural perfectionist and is trying to learn that not everything needs to be perfect for it to work. That includes waiting for the ideal view to throw a pass. He said he needs to become more “a football player” and less of a “thinker” on the field.

“It’s not going to work out perfectly every time,” he said.

Coach Matt Eberflus said Fields wants to “let it flow.”

This isn’t the first time Fields has voiced similar concerns. In August 2022, Fields told the Sun-Times that, as a rookie alongside Andy Dalton and Nick Foles, “I felt like I had to be a certain type of quarterback rather than play my game ... I felt like I was trying to be a little bit robotic.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Jim McMahon: Chicago has always cared more about RBs and LBs than QBs
1st-and-10: Bears need to hit the easy button on Justin Fields
Ex-Bears Devin Hester, Brandon Marshall and Julius Peppers among Hall nominees
NFL power rankings: No Bears buyer’s remorse — yet — after Panthers trade
Justin Fields’ Bears a disaster after another debacle vs. Buccaneers
Matt Eberflus still running Bears’ defense
The Latest
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
Crime
Girl beaten on West Side
A good Samaritan intervened after two people were beating a young girl Sunday night in the 1900 block of South Spaulding Avenue.
By Rosemary Sobol
 
Crime scene tape.
Death investigation underway in Glenview
A still-unidentified 38-year-old man was found dead in his home in the 700 block of North Long Road, officials said.
By Rosemary Sobol
 
Kraft logo outside of the company’s headquarters in Northfield.
Business
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
The company said it initiated the voluntary recall after it received several consumer complaints.
By Dee-Ann Durbin | AP
 
Matt Sopron holds his 50-inch muskie from the Chain O’Lakes with guide Matt Madlener in the back.
Outdoors
50 as the magic mark in muskie fishing
Matt Sopron caught his first 50-inch muskie from the Fox Chain O’Lakes and Jerry Borst caught his personal-best muskie, a 53 in Canada, to illustrate the power of the 50-inch mark in muskie fishing.
By Dale Bowman
 
The most common form of hearing test, known as a sound test, checks someone’s response to a range of sounds, tones, pitches, volumes and spoken words.
Well
Ask the Doctors: Hearing tests should be part of regular checkups
Once people are in their 50s, it’s a good idea to have a hearing test yearly as part of their preventive care.
By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
 