Alan Williams’ status as Bears’ DC getting murky

Defensive coordinator Alan Williams’ absence at Halas Hall took another step toward the bizarre with Bears coach Matt Eberflus refusing to comment on Williams’ status this week or even say whether or not Williams is still the defensive coordinator.

Williams was not at Halas Hall last week because of what the team said — only after being asked — was a personal issue, and Williams did not coach in the Bears’ 27-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Asked if he anticipated Williams returning this season, Eberflus said, “I do not have an update on Alan Williams right now” and robotically repeated that comment when asked follow-up questions about Williams’ status.

Is he still the defensive coordinator? “I don’t have any update right now.”

Has he spoken to Willliams? “I don’t have any update.”

Eberflus hired Williams as the Bears defensive coordinator when Eberflus was hired as head coach in 2021. Williams had been the Colts’ secondary coach for four seasons when Eberflus was the Colts’ defensive coordinator.

Though it is considered Eberflus’ defense in design, Williams has been the play caller and otherwise acted as the defensive coordinator. The Bears finished 32nd and last in the NFL in points allowed, 29th in yards allowed and 31t in sacks per pass play last season, when the Bears traded linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive end Robert Quinn at midseason.

With six new starters on defense this season, the Bears’ defense allowed 31 points, 311 yards and 9-of-16 third-down conversions in a 38-20 loss to the Packers in Week 1 at Soldier Field. The Bears announced that Williams was absent last Thursday, just before his weekly media availability.

Eberflus, who called defensive plays against the Buccaneers in Williams’ absence Sunday, said he would call plays again Sunday if Williams again is not available.

