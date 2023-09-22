Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love: congrats on owning Bears

Aaron Rodgers texted Packers quarterback Jordan Love after his Week 1 win against the Bears to congratulate him for keeping up what has become a tradition.

“I said, ‘Congratulations on keeping the ownership in place,’” Rodgers told ESPN’s ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ on Friday. “That was pretty awesome for him.”

Rodgers, who went 25-5 against his rival, notably screamed at Bears fans and told them that he owned them in a 2021 win at Soldier Field.

“All my [bleeping] life, I own you,” Rodgers said as he looked into the Soldier Field stands. “I own you. I still own you.”

Rodgers returned to the Bears’ home stadium and won last season, giving the fans a military-style salute as he left the field.

Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon in his first game with the Jets — one day after he texted Love — and has vowed to heal quickly. The Packers traded him to the Jets in April, acquiescing to a trade demand. Love, the former first-round pick who was Rodgers’ backup with the Packers, took his place as the starter.

