The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Bears S Eddie Jackson (foot) doesn’t travel, ruled out vs. Chiefs

The Bears are now down two of their top five defensive backs against the Chiefs and reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Eddie Jackson signaling during a game.

Jackson was out of practice all week and will miss the game against the Chiefs.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times, Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

There wasn’t much chance of the Bears having safety Eddie Jackson against the Chiefs on Sunday after missing practice all week with a foot injury, and they ruled him out Saturday.

Jackson did not fly with the team to Kansas City. The Bears likely will start Elijah Hicks in his place alongside Jaquan Brisker, and they called up safety A.J. Thomas and defensive lineman Daniel Hardy from their practice squad.

They also put defensive lineman Khalid Kareem on injured reserve with a hip injury, which means he’ll miss at least the next four games.

Jackson led the team with four interceptions last season before a Lisfranc injury in his left foot sent him to IR. His current injury, which he suffered last week against the Buccaneers, is in the same foot, but coach Matt Eberflus has maintained that the outlook is “positive.” That’s probably it true given that they didn’t put him on IR on Saturday.

Not that there’s ever a convenient time to lose a starter in the secondary, but this is pretty much the worst given that the Bears are facing two-time MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes. They’re already down nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon because of a hand injury. He’s on IR for at least three more games.

