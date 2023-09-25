Bears try to recalibrate expectations after blowout loss to Chiefs, 0-3 start

Goals are subject to change, and the Bears spent the past week recalibrating their dreams.

The day players reported for training camp at the end of July, quarterback Justin Fields and new wide receiver DJ Moore sat side-by-side at a news conference and shared their grand expectations for the — theoretically — rebuilt Bears.

Moore did nothing but lose over his first five seasons with the Panthers and believed he was getting in on the ground floor of something special. He was measured, though, and didn’t go any further than targeting a winning record and a playoff berth.

“Like DJ said, .500 or better and make the playoffs and go from there,” Fields followed. “But of course, everybody knows what the ultimate goal is, and that is to win a Super Bowl.”

New policy at Halas Hall: The Bears aren’t allowed to say the words “Super Bowl” out loud unless they get clearance from Patrick Mahomes first.

After losing decisively in their first three games, including a 41-10 humiliation by Mahomes’ Chiefs on Sunday, the Bears are simply trying to stop a runaway season from sliding into a ditch.

General manager Ryan Poles said last week he still feels “good about this roster on paper,” but warned, “It doesn’t happen overnight.” Coach Matt Eberflus said after the Chiefs game the most important thing is to “keep this thing tight in our locker room,” then grasped for positives that happened in mop-up time.

Moore seemed far more realistic about where the Bears stand and laid out a new goal after losing in Kansas City.

“Next we’ve got Denver and then after that we’ve got the Commanders, and we’ve gotta find a way to win those two and not be 0-5,” he said. “That’s the whole message.”

That won’t be easy. Even with the Broncos losing by 50 on Sunday, they opened as a three-point favorite over the Bears. There’s a good chance the Commanders will be favored at home next Thursday, too.

“Let’s not be 0-5” wouldn’t be a very inspiring slogan for the Bears to print on t-shirts this week, but it’s ambitious from where they sit at the moment.

“Us and Denver are in a similar position, coming off a pretty bad loss,” wide receiver Chase Claypool said. “So the next game will be a big determinant of what kind of team we are.”

While there’s no such thing as an easy game for the Bears, their next four opponents are beatable. After the Broncos and Commanders, they host the Vikings (0-3) and Raiders (1-2).

The thing is, when the Bears view those as opportunities to get right, all those teams are eagerly looking at them the same way.