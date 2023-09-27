The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Bears QB Justin Fields looks for ‘bright side’ of early-season struggles

Fields ranks 31st in passer rating and completion percentage and 29th in yards passing through three games.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields throwing a pass against the Chiefs.

Fields managed just 99 yards passing in the Bears’ 41-10 loss to the Chiefs.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields didn’t say much Wednesday, and there isn’t much to discuss other than how poorly this is all going for his 0-3 team. When asked how he’s focusing amid those struggles, he said he is looking “at the bright side of things” and hoping to grow during this rough patch.

“All the adversity I go through is gonna make me stronger as a person and as a player,” he said. “So just gotta look at the bright side of things and think of yourself as going through adversity for a reason. That’s what I’ve been doing.”

In what he hoped would be his breakout season, Fields has had a turbulent first three weeks. Last week, he vented frustration about being overcoached, then backtracked and said the media used his comments “to get clicks,” which dominated the week at Halas Hall.

Fields followed that by throwing for 99 yards on 11-for-22 passing in a 41-10 loss to the Chiefs. He had a 12.5 passer rating at halftime and finished at 58.7. It was his 14th career start with a passer rating below 80.

And that’s Fields’ biggest issue: His on-field performance. Everything he says has the potential to go sideways on him until he fixes that. His passer rating has declined each week and he now ranks 31st among NFL starters at 67.7.

