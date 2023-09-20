The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears QB Justin Fields revisits coaching comment, says ‘Put it on me’

In an unusual move, Fields asked to address the media in the locker room after his Wednesday press conference to object to what he saw as a misrepresentation of his comments.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears QB Justin Fields revisits coaching comment, says ‘Put it on me’
Justin Fields between plays against the Packers in a 2022 game.

Justin Fields and the Bears are off to an 0-2 start.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Bears quarterback Justin Fields asked to address the media in the locker room after practice Wednesday following what he saw as misrepresentation of his comments earlier in the day.

Here’s the full text of his statement:

“Yeah, so I just wanted to clear something up from the press conference earlier. I forgot who asked the question, but I kinda knew that’s what they were trying to get out of me, but yeah, I said — I think, I saw a quote [Bears director of football communications Aaron Clark] just showed me on Twitter. I don’t have Twitter because I don’t need it. But it was a quote that said, ‘It could be coaching,’ and I love you guys, but I get that you guys’ jobs are to get clicks, so it’s like, when you take my quote out of context, when you just say that, if you paint the picture on the inside out, y’all are trying to split us up as a team.

“I’m not blaming anything on the coaches. I’m never gonna blame anything on the coaches, never gonna blame anything on my teammates. Whatever happens in the game, I will take the blame. I don’t care if it’s a dropped pass; it should’ve been a pass. Put it on me. But never will you hear anything come out of my mouth to where I will blame it on somebody else in this organization, my teammates, never will you hear that. I just want to clear that up, and just know that,

“I need to play better. That’s it, point blank. That’s what I should’ve said in the first place, but I was trying to give y’all more details because I appreciate y’all for doing what y’all do and I try to give y’all the information y’all want for you guys’ job. So I’m gonna do that in future, but I ask you guys to just put the whole quote out. Don’t cut it up into words and pieces to make it seem like I’m saying something that I’m not. Again, I appreciate you guys and what you do. Y’all have a blessed day. That’s it.”

Related

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigns ‘to take care of health and family’
With Halas Hall in crisis, can coach Matt Eberflus steady Bears?
Alan Williams’ status as Bears’ defensive coordinator getting murky
Bears putting LT Braxton Jones on injured reserve
Bears QB Justin Fields vows to play ‘free’ and less ‘robotic’
Jim McMahon: Chicago has always cared more about RBs and LBs than QBs
The Latest
williams_alan__1_.jpg
Bears
Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigns ‘to take care of health and family’
After a week away from the team, Williams stepped down Wednesday after less than two seasons on the job.
By Jason Lieser and Mark Potash
 
Sufjan Stevens performs at the 2016 Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park.
Music
Sufjan Stevens relearning how to walk after being Guillian-Barre Syndrome treatment
Singer-songwriter of ‘Chicago’ says he’s undergoing ‘intensive physical therapy/occupational therapy’
By Darel Jevens
 
Tim Anderson owns a 10-game hitting streak. (AP)
White Sox
Tim Anderson pushing toward finish of most difficult season
“It’s important to finish strong,” Anderson said. “That should be everybody’s goal. And find something that sticks to help you going into next year.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022, and partially redacted by the source, shows a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The classified documents indictment of Trump would seem, on paper at least, to be the most straightforward of the four criminal cases the former president is facing. (Department of Justice via AP, File)
Columnists
Trump’s newest defense in classified documents case is preposterous
While a few of the indictments against Donald Trump face formidable obstacles, the story behind the documents case is relatively straightforward: Trump took a bunch of stuff that did not belong to him and refused to return it.
By Jacob Sullum
 
The world has set global goals to ensure all children get a quality education by 2030. But new data from UNESCO says that 250 million school-age children are not in school. That’s 6 million more since 2021.
Letters to the Editor
Global education crisis is a problem America can help fix
New data from UNESCO shows that 250 million school-age children are not in school. But there is hope in legislation now pending in Congress.
By Letters to the Editor
 