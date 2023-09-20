Bears QB Justin Fields revisits coaching comment, says ‘Put it on me’

Bears quarterback Justin Fields asked to address the media in the locker room after practice Wednesday following what he saw as misrepresentation of his comments earlier in the day.

Here’s the full text of his statement:

“Yeah, so I just wanted to clear something up from the press conference earlier. I forgot who asked the question, but I kinda knew that’s what they were trying to get out of me, but yeah, I said — I think, I saw a quote [Bears director of football communications Aaron Clark] just showed me on Twitter. I don’t have Twitter because I don’t need it. But it was a quote that said, ‘It could be coaching,’ and I love you guys, but I get that you guys’ jobs are to get clicks, so it’s like, when you take my quote out of context, when you just say that, if you paint the picture on the inside out, y’all are trying to split us up as a team.

“I’m not blaming anything on the coaches. I’m never gonna blame anything on the coaches, never gonna blame anything on my teammates. Whatever happens in the game, I will take the blame. I don’t care if it’s a dropped pass; it should’ve been a pass. Put it on me. But never will you hear anything come out of my mouth to where I will blame it on somebody else in this organization, my teammates, never will you hear that. I just want to clear that up, and just know that,

“I need to play better. That’s it, point blank. That’s what I should’ve said in the first place, but I was trying to give y’all more details because I appreciate y’all for doing what y’all do and I try to give y’all the information y’all want for you guys’ job. So I’m gonna do that in future, but I ask you guys to just put the whole quote out. Don’t cut it up into words and pieces to make it seem like I’m saying something that I’m not. Again, I appreciate you guys and what you do. Y’all have a blessed day. That’s it.”