The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 7, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears won’t ‘hunt up too many ghosts’ in preparation for Packers QB Jordan Love

Rather than comb through his college tape, defensive coordinator Alan WIlliams is basing his game plan predominantly on how Love played in the preseason and the style of offense Matt LaFleur typically runs.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears won’t ‘hunt up too many ghosts’ in preparation for Packers QB Jordan Love
williams__2_.jpg

Williams is in his second season as Bears defensive coordinator.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Bears will open the season Sunday against a quarterback who has rarely played: The Packers’ Jordan Love.

That makes it more difficult to scout him, because the Bears would have to dig into his Utah State tape to get much of a sense of how he plays, but even that might be outdated by this point.

Rather than go down that rabbit hole, the Bears likely will base their game plan for Love more so on Packers coach Matt LaFleur’s offense.

“What we’re trying not to do is hunt up too many ghosts,” defensive coordinator Alan Williams said before practice Thursday. “What we have to focus on is what Green Bay has done up until this point ... and then look at Love in the preseason and see what he does well.

“He gets the ball out of his hand, he throws a phenomenal deep ball, outside he has great touch, it seems like he makes good decisions — fast decisions, fast processor.”

Love, 24, has been with the Packers since they drafted him in the first round in 2020, but has played just 10 games with one start. He has never taken a snap against the Bears.

In that limited sample size, he completed 50 of 83 passes (60.2%) for 606 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions for a 79.7 passer rating.

The Bears also must contend with a rushing attack that features Aaron Jones (1,516 yards last season) and A.J. Dillon (976). The Bears gave up the second-most yards in the NFL at 157.3 per game, and the Packers ran for 378 at 5.4 per carry.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears predictions: Week 1 vs. Packers
Justin Fields lands Reebok sponsorship
Bears’ DT Justin Jones eager for another shot at the Packers
Eddie Jackson not breathing any easier vs. Jordan Love
Packers QB Jordan Love is rarely rattled — but he’s never faced anything like this rivalry
Packers forcing Bears’ Justin Fields ‘to play QB’ should be exactly what he wants
The Latest
Packers_Bears_Football__1_.jpg
Bears
Bears predictions: Week 1 vs. Packers
The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for Sunday’s season opener against the rival Packers at Soldier Field:
By Patrick FinleyJason Lieser, and 4 more
 
Outside a Walgreens at 2340 W. Madison St.
Business
Walgreens CEO resignation leaves S&P 500 with no Black women CEOs
Before Rosalind Brewer joined Walgreens as its CEO, the last Black woman to command an S&P 500 company was Ursula Burns, who left Xerox in 2016.
By Jessica Guynn | USA Today
 
Buffalo Bills v Chicago Bears
Bears
Justin Fields lands Reebok sponsorship
Bears quarterback Justin Fields is the new face of Reebok’s renewed football push.
By Patrick Finley
 
The former Acme Steel coke plant near East 114th Street and South Torrence Avenue.
Environment
Toxic Acme site on Southeast Side picked for EPA Superfund cleanup
The abandoned industrial area near Big Marsh city park poses “significant threats to human health and the environment,” President Biden’s administration says. Nearby fishing areas are at risk.
By Brett Chase
 
LeAaron Foley, director of government relations at Lime, with one of his company’s electric scooters outside City Hall in October 2021.
Transportation
Lime scooter ridership booming, reports 1 million rides in Chicago this year
The San Francisco-based company attributes part of the boom to the equity discount offered on the South and West sides.
By David Struett
 