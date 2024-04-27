The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Crime Chicago

Man sought by police after allegedly following girl, 10, into bathroom at Museum of Science and Industry

Police have released a detailed description of a suspect after the incident on Thursday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man sought by police after allegedly following girl, 10, into bathroom at Museum of Science and Industry
An aerial view of the Museum of Science and Industry.

Sun-Times Media

Chicago police are searching for a man accused of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl he followed into a bathroom at the Museum of Science and Industry.

The man offered to help the girl on Thursday at the museum, located 5700 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, after she was separated from her group between the late morning and early afternoon, police said.

He followed her into a second-floor bathroom stall and sexually abused her, police said. The girl kicked the man and he left.

The man was described as in his 30s with light skin, curly light brown hair, a beard and a neck tattoo of a roaring lion. He was believed to be between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-3 and about 170 pounds with a medium build, police said. He was wearing a light blue shirt, a blue vest, blue jeans and black gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 312-492-3810.

