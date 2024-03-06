The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Ex-Bears QB Mitch Trubisky set for return to Bills in free agency

The Bills were Trubisky’s first team after the Bears moved on from him at the end of the 2020 season.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Trubisky will have a second stint with the Bills.

Former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky agreed to a deal with undisclosed terms Wednesday to return to the Bills, NFL Network reported. Two-time Pro Bowl pick Josh Allen is their starter and started every game last season as he finished fifth in MVP voting.

Trubisky, 29, was the No. 2 overall draft pick by the Bears in 2017 — the same draft in which three-time champion Patrick Mahomes went 10th — and played four seasons for them before landing with the Bills as a backup in 2021.

He was with the Steelers the last two seasons, but played just five games (two starts) last season even as they had inconsistency and injuries at the position. He made $8 million last season, and they released him in February with two seasons left on his contract.

In three seasons since the Bears moved on from Trubisky, he has played 18 games, including seven starts. He has completed 64.4% of his passes, thrown eight touchdown passes against 11 interceptions and posted a 76.5 passer rating.

Trubisky has never played against the Bears, and they don’t play the Bills next season.

He took over as the Bears’ starter early in 2017 and made the Pro Bowl the next season as they went 12-4 and won the NFC North. It was the team’s first playoff appearance in eight years.

Trubisky sputtered in 2019, prompting the team to trade for Nick Foles in 2020. Trubisky was benched for Foles early that season, but rallied to retake the starting job late in the season.

Former Bears general manager Ryan Pace kept trying to fix his error by making a trade offer for Russell Wilson — Seahawks coach Pete Carroll vetoed it — and drafting Justin Fields at No. 11 overall in 2021.

The team now has the No. 1 overall pick and likely will trade Fields and take another swing in the draft. USC star Caleb Williams is the consensus top pick.

