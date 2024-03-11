Where could Bears QB Justin Fields be headed now that the Falcons have signed Kirk Cousins?

Justin Fields won’t be going to his hometown team.

The Falcons chose another NFC North quarterback Monday, agreeing to sign the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins to plug their long-standing starting quarterback vacancy.

The free-agent signing, which agent Mike McCartney said was for four years and is reportedly for $180 million, removes the Falcons from the quarterback market — and forces the Bears to seek another potential home for Fields.

Last month, Fields talked openly about the possibility of joining the Falcons via trade.

“The only con of going back home is people hitting my phone like crazy wanting tickets to the game,” Fields, who grew up in suburban Atlanta, told the St. Brown Brothers podcast. “They’ve got a lot of good players. They probably need one more receiver. But they’ve definitely got some guys over there and their defense [is good].”

The Falcons are the latest team to cross a starting quarterback off their list. The Steelers agreed to sign Russell Wilson to a league-minimum contract Monday, while the Buccaneers re-signed Baker Mayfield.

The Vikings are in need of a passer, but it’s fair to wonder whether Bears general manager Ryan Poles would consider shipping Fields to a divisional rival. Fields hasn’t given the Vikings a lot to love in person, either — he’s 1-3 in four career starts against them, averaging 192 passing yards and three sacks per game.

Other teams looking for stability at quarterback include the Raiders, Broncos and Seahawks, though it’s unclear why Las Vegas would seek out a reunion between Fields and former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. The latter became the Raiders’ play-caller last month.

The Vikings are set to draft 11th, the Broncos 12th and the Raiders 13th. The Seahawks have the 16th pick.

The top three quarterbacks — USC's Caleb Williams, North Carolina's Drake Maye and LSU's Jayden Daniels — will be long gone by then. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy might be, too, leaving Washington's Michael Penix and Oregon's Bo Nix as the remaining possibilities. Neither is a lock to be drafted in Round 1.

Many of Fields' Bears teammates have lobbied for the Bears to stick with him in 2024, but the team is expected to draft Williams first overall.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson said Monday that, while he wants Fields to stay in Chicago, the locker room is mature enough to handle his departure, if that's what happens.

“I know what it would do to keep him here. I know how we would feel with him here …" Johnson said. "We’ll all have our opinions, our emotions, but as far as the locker room staying together, I think we have the right guys in the locker room to keep everything together, to keep us together.”

There remains a possibility the Bears both keep Fields and draft Williams, but it's considered very remote in league circles.

The Bears certainly will be able to land more for Fields than the sixth-round pick the Patriots got for Mac Jones on Sunday. But the days of the Bears hoping for a second-round pick appear to be dwindling.