The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Bears sign ex-Chargers LB, special teamer Amen Ogbongbemiga

Ogbongbemiga primarily played special teams the last three seasons with the Chargers.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears sign ex-Chargers LB, special teamer Amen Ogbongbemiga
Amen Ogbongbemiga

The Bears agreed to a deal with special teamer Amen Ogbongbemiga on Wednesday.

John Cordes/AP

The Bears agreed to a deal with special teamer Amen Ogbongbemiga on Wednesday, a source said. He'll sign a one-year deal worth $2.1 million with $1.1 million guaranteed and a maximum value of $2.5 million.

Ogbongbemiga, 25, played linebacker and special teams for the Chargers the last three season. He played at least 65% of the special teams snaps each season and played occasionally on defense (just five snaps last season).

He played 47 of a possible 51 games for the Chargers and got 932 snaps on special teams. He has no previous experience with Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower.

He has two career fumble recoveries and one sack.

Ogbongbemiga is one of 34 Nigerian-born players in NFL history. He spent his childhood in Lagos, Houston and Calgary before playing at Oklahoma State and making the Chargers' roster as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears sign QB Brett Rypien
The Bears would be asking for trouble by keeping Justin Fields as a backup to Caleb Williams
Simone Biles shows love for Chicago (and hot dogs) after Bears sign her husband, Jonathan Owens
Chicago’s lakefront is too important to just hand off for a new Bears stadium
Justin Fields’ market has only reinforced Ryan Poles’ likely QB decision
Bears to sign safety — and Simone Biles husband — Jonathan Owens
The Latest
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-VANITY FAIR
Celebrities
Olivia Munn reveals ‘aggressive’ breast cancer diagnosis, underwent double mastectomy
Munn had imaging tests and then got a biopsy, which found she had an aggressive form of cancer in both breasts. She had a double mastectomy 30 days after the biopsy and has had four surgeries in the past 10 months.
By Associated Press
 
Chicago homelessness
Elections
Bring Chicago Home votes will be counted after Illinois Supreme Court denies appeal
The Illinois Supreme Court denied an effort to block the ballot question regarding tax rates on property sales.
By Tessa Weinberg | WBEZ and Mariah Woelfel | WBEZ
 
Dylan Cease
White Sox
Trade buzz’s effect on Dylan Cease? ‘I’m a fan of it,’ White Sox ace says
As rumors ramp up, Cease stays unaffected.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
The CTA’s planned Red Line extension would go south of the terminal at 95th Street, the current end of the line.
Transportation
CTA Red Line extension to get $350 million in Biden’s proposed budget
The proposed funding is a critical part of the Red Line extension project, which the CTA expects to cost a total of $3.6 billion.
By David Struett
 
Mourners embrace each other outside Peterson Plaza in Edgewater, which is a crime scene, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, after a woman and a 10-year-old child became victims of a domestic violence incident, according to police. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Crime
Suspect arrested after 11-year-old boy killed, pregnant mother critically wounded in North Side home
Police were called to an apartment in the 5900 block of North Ravenswood Avenue just before 8 a.m. Wednesday and found Jaydone Perkins and the woman, 33, authorities said.
By Mary NorkolTom Schuba, and 1 more
 