Bears sign ex-Chargers LB, special teamer Amen Ogbongbemiga

The Bears agreed to a deal with special teamer Amen Ogbongbemiga on Wednesday, a source said. He'll sign a one-year deal worth $2.1 million with $1.1 million guaranteed and a maximum value of $2.5 million.

Ogbongbemiga, 25, played linebacker and special teams for the Chargers the last three season. He played at least 65% of the special teams snaps each season and played occasionally on defense (just five snaps last season).

He played 47 of a possible 51 games for the Chargers and got 932 snaps on special teams. He has no previous experience with Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower.

He has two career fumble recoveries and one sack.

Ogbongbemiga is one of 34 Nigerian-born players in NFL history. He spent his childhood in Lagos, Houston and Calgary before playing at Oklahoma State and making the Chargers' roster as an undrafted free agent in 2021.