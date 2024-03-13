Ryan Poles’ fireworks-free free agency period marches on

Bears fans hoping they’d make a splash at the start of league year didn’t get their prayers answered Wednesday. But they did get an Amen.

Amen Ogbongbemiga, the linebacker who played special teams for the Chargers the last three years, signed a one-year deal worth $2.1 million, a source confirmed Wednesday. Quarterback Brett Rypien, who played for three teams last season, agreed to terms on a one-year deal. So did Matt Pryor, a backup offensive lineman who played 42 snaps for the 49ers last year.

None are starters. In that sense, they have something in common with safety Jonathan Owens and tight end Gerald Everett, with whom the Bears officially agreed to terms Wednesday.

The only surefire starter general manager Ryan Poles agreed to sign between the start of legal tampering Monday and the beginning of the league year was running back D’Andre Swift, who still figures to share carries in the Bears backfield.

While most of the league wonders what Poles plans on doing with quarterback Justin Fields, it’s fair to wonder what exactly he’s doing in free agency. The Bears had the fifth-most salary cap space in the NFL entering Monday — and have since come away with one player whose jersey they’ll sell in their gift shop.

What should have been free-agency fireworks turned out to be a dud.

There are still free-agent starters to be had, particularly on the defensive line. But what few stars were available at the Bears’ areas of need — a wide receiver to pair with DJ Moore, a defensive end to play opposite Montez Sweat and a defensive tackle to play the most important position in Matt Eberflus’ defense — are long gone.

Poles needs to put his roster in the best possible position before the draft, when most around the league expect him to take USC quarterback Caleb Williams. The Bears are ready to win now and should be spending like it. Poles hasn’t — at least since the start of legal tampering Monday.

The best work he’s done — and the most money he’s spent — came beforehand. On Oct. 31, he traded for Sweat and, within a week, gave him a four-year, $98 million deal that was the third-richest in franchise history. Friday, he agreed to give cornerback Jaylon Johnson a four-year, $76 million contract, the fifth-priciest in franchise history. Had either player reached free agency this week, they would have been considered the best available at their position.

Sunday, Poles agreed to give two-time Pro Bowl safety Kevin Byard a two-year, $15 million contract. He was one of the top available players at his position, too.

Still, there’s nothing preventing Poles from spending on those three — and then making a free-agent splash. He has the money — the Bears’ $57.2 million in salary cap space is the fourth-most in the league as of Wednesday, per Spotrac. What’s stopping him? The top end of the market exploded this week, like it does every year. But that didn’t stop the other teams with the most to spend:

• The Texans, who had the fourth-most cap space entering Monday, agreed to give edge rusher and former Houston-area native Danielle Hunter a two-year, $49 million deal. The total cash he’ll make this year is second-highest among all edge rushers.

• The Titans, who started the week with the second-most cap space, signed Calvin Ridley to a four-year, $92 million contract Wednesday. The $50 million guaranteed him is the second-most of any receiver in the NFL — behind only Tyreek Hill.

• The Commanders, who led the NFL in cap space at the start of the week, have made the third-most free-agent signings this week, per Spotrac.

• The Patriots, who had the third-most cap space, have made the second-most.

The Bears? Poles signed a starter to buttress an already strong running back room — and is apparently still working on the rest.

