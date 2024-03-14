Safety Kevin Byard brings unreal durability to Bears

Kevin Byard is a former Pro Bowl safety and a past all-pro.

The most impressive part of his career, though, comes on the backfields during the week. Since joining the league in 2016, the Bears’ newest safety has never missed a practice nor a game because of injury. His only missed practices, he said Thursday, were for the births of his children.

When he was put on the league’s COVID-19 list in 2021, it was during a bye week.

“I’ve been blessed. I think I take body maintenance and my career very seriously,” said Byard, who agreed to a two-year, $15 million deal with the Bears on Sunday. “When it comes to off the field, recovery, nutrition, doing all those things. And I think that’s something that not necessarily I can bring to the team or bring to the guys, but watching me how I take care of my body and things like that, they say availability is your best ability. That’s been one of my best abilities for sure.”

Byard played only 16 games last season, but that’s because he was traded from the Titans to the Eagles and wound up with two bye weeks.

Byard said he hopes his commitment rubs off on his new teammates.

“The first thing I always try to do with any group of guys is, first, earn their respect,” he said. “I think one of the best ways you earn their respect is by showing up every single day, working extremely hard, studying in the classroom, practicing.

"I’ve never missed practice before in my career, other than for the birth of my children. Being available, being there, being a good resource. I think once you earn their respect you can kinda gain not that leverage, but that respect of the guys. So then you can actually vocally, you kinda have a little bit of clout with the guys.”