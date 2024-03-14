The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Safety Kevin Byard brings unreal durability to Bears

Since joining the league in 2016, the Bears’ newest safety has never missed a practice nor a game because of injury. His only missed practices, he said Thursday, were for the births of his children.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Safety Kevin Byard brings unreal durability to Bears
Titans safety Kevin Byard tackles David Montgomery of the Bears during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in 2020.

Titans safety Kevin Byard tackles David Montgomery of the Bears during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in 2020.

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Kevin Byard is a former Pro Bowl safety and a past all-pro.

The most impressive part of his career, though, comes on the backfields during the week. Since joining the league in 2016, the Bears’ newest safety has never missed a practice nor a game because of injury. His only missed practices, he said Thursday, were for the births of his children.

When he was put on the league’s COVID-19 list in 2021, it was during a bye week.

“I’ve been blessed. I think I take body maintenance and my career very seriously,” said Byard, who agreed to a two-year, $15 million deal with the Bears on Sunday. “When it comes to off the field, recovery, nutrition, doing all those things. And I think that’s something that not necessarily I can bring to the team or bring to the guys, but watching me how I take care of my body and things like that, they say availability is your best ability. That’s been one of my best abilities for sure.”

Byard played only 16 games last season, but that’s because he was traded from the Titans to the Eagles and wound up with two bye weeks.

Byard said he hopes his commitment rubs off on his new teammates.

“The first thing I always try to do with any group of guys is, first, earn their respect,” he said. “I think one of the best ways you earn their respect is by showing up every single day, working extremely hard, studying in the classroom, practicing.

"I’ve never missed practice before in my career, other than for the birth of my children. Being available, being there, being a good resource. I think once you earn their respect you can kinda gain not that leverage, but that respect of the guys. So then you can actually vocally, you kinda have a little bit of clout with the guys.”

2024 Bears free agency sidebar

Bears free agency news

Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
Bears
After quiet start to free agency, Bears still lagging in NFC North
By Jason Lieser
 
Bears general manager Ryan Poles.
Bears
Ryan Poles’ fireworks-free free-agency period marches on
By Patrick Finley
 
*** BESTPIX *** Chicago Bears v Atlanta Falcons
Bears
WR Darnell Mooney’s storybook rise with Bears ends as he heads to Falcons
By Jason Lieser
 
Bears defensive back Jaylon Johnson celebrates after an interception and touchdown during the fourth quarter.
Bears
With QB in spotlight, Bears’ defense can’t be ignored
By Mark Potash
 

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears free agent tracker: Who’s coming and going at Halas Hall
Bears sign ex-Chargers LB, special-teamer Amen Ogbongbemiga
Bears sign QB Brett Rypien
Bears would be asking for trouble by keeping Justin Fields as backup to Caleb Williams
Simone Biles shows love for Chicago (and hot dogs) after Bears sign her husband, Jonathan Owens
Chicago’s lakefront is too important to just hand off for a new Bears stadium
The Latest
eclipse082417.jpg
News
What to know, where to go for next month’s total solar eclipse
The Chicago area will experience a partial eclipse April 8, but downstate Carbondale will be in the path of totality, where the moon completely blocks the sun, for the second time in 10 years.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
A measles vaccine
Editorials
Chicago’s measles flare-up shows why vaccination is essential
Illinois is one of 17 states in which dozens of measles cases have been reported this year, including eight cases in a Chicago migrant shelter.
By CST Editorial Board
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_516.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Mom liked my ex, and he should have gone to her funeral
Grieving daughter now is seeing someone else and wants her former boyfriend out of her life but still thinks he was selfish not to pay his respects.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Real-life bodybuilder Katy O'Brian plays a visitor who gets mixed up with a small town's gym manager (Kristen Stewart) — and its scandals — in "Love Lies Bleeding."
Movies and TV
Thrilling ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ sets its pulpy story in a small town more creepy than sleepy
Kristen Stewart plays a townie from a wicked family who falls hard for a visiting drifter.
By Richard Roeper
 
Michael Feinstein wears a blue suit and plays a black grand piano onstage.
Music
Ravinia 2024 lineup includes Tony Bennett tribute by Michael Feinstein
Among the summer’s newcomers to the Highland Park venue will be Ben Platt, Violent Femmes and Samara Joy.
By Darel Jevens
 