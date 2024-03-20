Bears out in full force for QB Caleb Williams’ pro day

LOS ANGELES — The Bears are out in full force for USC quarterback Caleb Williams’ pro day Wednesday. And they got some help from their newest addition.

About an hour into the workout on campus, while Trojans were running the 40-yard dash, receiver Keenan Allen walked onto the track at Katherine B. Loker Stadium wearing a Bears’ T-shirt and vest. Within two minutes, he got a hug from Williams, who was carrying his yellow cleats in one hand.

The Bears traded a fourth-round pick to the Chargers for Allen last week. He lives in the area.

Among the Bears bigwigs in attendance for the pro day are general manager Ryan Poles, assistant general manager Ian Cunningham, head coach Matt Eberflus, offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and pass game coordinator Thomas Brown.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn and coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, Vikings quarterbacks coach Josh McCown and former USC quarterbacks Mark Sanchez and Matt Leinart are among the other attendees.

Williams is expected to throw to receivers later Wednesday.

