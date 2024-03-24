The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 24, 2024
Bears Sports

Bears at NFL annual meetings: What to watch for

No matter where the NFL may gather, the Bears remain at the center of its universe.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears at NFL annual meetings: What to watch for
Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles speak to reporters during a news conference on training camp arrival day at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

ORLANDO, Fla. — No matter where the NFL gathers, the Bears remain at the center of its universe. That was the case at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last month and at USC quarterback Caleb Williams’ pro day in Los Angeles last week. And it remains true this week in Central Florida, where NFL power brokers have gathered.

Here’s what to watch for during the NFL’s annual meetings, which run through Tuesday:

What’s next with Williams?

General manager Ryan Poles, coach Matt Eberflus and seven other Bears representatives attended Williams’ pro day in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The next step: getting Williams to Halas Hall for a formal interview — one of 30 allotted each team — and a medical evaluation. The latter is critical, as Williams is the first player in modern history to skip his medical exam at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Williams said last week that he “didn’t know yet" when he’d head to Halas Hall, but it presumably will happen in the next two weeks.

Putting a button on Justin

Poles is expected to hold a news conference Monday morning for the first time since trading quarterback Justin Fields to the Steelers on March 16. It will be curious to see how forthcoming Poles is about his decision — and whether deciding to draft a quarterback was much of a decision at all — now that Fields is playing for another team.

For many, the Bears’ return for Fields was underwhelming — a 2025 sixth-rounder than can turn into a fourth-rounder if the quarterback starts more than 51% of the Steelers snaps next year. But it’s unclear if the market was ever more robust than that.

The stadium question

Both chairman George McCaskey and president/CEO Kevin Warren will represent the Bears at this year’s meetings during a critical time in the team’s stadium search. The franchise has turned its attention toward a stadium on the Lakefront but have still remained in contact with Arlington Heights about the property tax rate on the land the Bears own.

Warren met with Friends of the Parks on Thursday and suggested, among other things, a sports museum, pedestrian bridge to Northerly Island and a hotel on the property. It would cost at least $1 billion in public infrastructure, though.

One-offs

The Bears have already been chosen to play one game in London in 2024 and, with three former players headed for enshrinement, could be a strong candidate to play in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game in August. In recent years, the NFL has used the annual meeting as an occasion to announce such game details. Then there's the question that McCaskey tries to rebuff at this time every year: will the Bears be on HBO's "Hard Knocks?" The league can insist upon it.

Help needed

Free agency has dwindled to a trickle, but the Bears still have $23.5 million to spend. Key areas of need remain unmanned — an edge rusher spot opposite Montez Sweat, a defensive tackle to replace Justin Jones and a third receiver to play alongside DJ Moore and Keenan Allen.

The Bears haven’t added a free agent in almost a week, but that doesn’t mean they’re closed for business.

New rules

The NFL competition committee will present its plan for a new kickoff to owners Monday morning. The proposal, which borrows heavily from the XFL, would put all players on the kicking team but the kicker on the opposing 40-yard line. At least seven players on the return team must be at the 35.

The 10 kicking team players will not be able to move until the ball is caught or hits the ground, with the goal of encouraging returns without sacrificing safety.

Onside kicks would still be allowed, but only in the fourth quarter and when declared in advance.

The Bears’ Richard Hightower was one of three special teams coordinators who gave their input about a new rule to the competition committee during the NFL Scouting Combine.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
New Bears lakefront stadium could come with hotel, sports museum — and $1B campus revamp
Florida State DE Jared Verse could be what Bears need as he rises toward top of draft
Bears fans’ vitriol over Justin Fields trade reveals an unusual divisiveness
Chargers’ GM on sending Keenan Allen to Bears: ‘I knew who I was trading’
Notre Dame LT Joe Alt tempting for Bears in draft — if they can get him
Caleb Williams does all the right things at USC pro day, and Bears fans need to get on board
The Latest
Duquesne v Illinois
College Sports
In the portal age, Brad Underwood and Illinois are winning the roster-building race
When Underwood says this Illini team might be his favorite of all he has coached, it’s a real mouthful — old-fashioned relationship-building being a relic as a concept.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Andre Lovett playing for Eisenhower this past season.
High School Football
Eisenhower’s Andre Lovett commits to Illinois
Lovett had plenty of Power Five offers to choose from, including Arizona State, Iowa, Kansas State, Louisville, Missouri, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.
By Mike Clark
 
DePaul Prep basketball players and coaches hold up two hands to celebrate their back to back state titles.
High School Basketball
City/Suburban Hoops Report Coach of the Year: DePaul Prep’s Tom Kleinschmidt
The Rams didn’t lose a game in the Catholic League, arguably the best conference in the state this year.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Crime
Man charged with fatal shooting on Bishop Ford expressway
Myles M. Stanford, 36, faces first-degree murder charges for the March 20 shooting on Interstate 94 near 103rd Street.
By Sun-Times staff
 
gavel_e1530293908600.jpg
Crime
Woman charged with fatally shooting man in Little Village
The man, 35, was found Feb. 10 in the 3600 block of West 26th Street with gunshot wounds to the head and back, according to Chicago police.
By Sun-Times staff
 