Friday, March 22, 2024
New Bears lakefront stadium could come with hotel, sports museum — and $1B campus revamp

As the team shifts focus from Arlington Heights to a new stadium south of Soldier Field, their still-fluid proposals would call for major infrastructure upgrades around the Museum campus.

By  Mitchell Armentrout
   
The area immediately south of Soldier Field includes a parking garage (center) and surface lot (lower left). The Bears are looking at that land as the potential site of a new lakefront domed stadium.

Brian Ernst/Sun-Times

The Bears’ drive for a downtown domed stadium could include a new sports museum, a pedestrian bridge to Northerly Island and a lakefront hotel — along with a public infrastructure price tag of at least $1 billion to help bring more people to the Museum Campus.

That doesn’t include the financial help the team would need from lawmakers to issue or extend state bonds to build the stadium. But the team has promised to pump at least $2 billion of its own money into the project if officials move the chains on their ambitious vision — and if parks advocates don’t block it.

Bears president Kevin Warren floated some of those big ideas during an introductory meeting Thursday with leaders of Friends of the Parks, the group that failed to stymie the 2003 renovation of Soldier Field but fended off filmmaker George Lucas’ 2016 effort to plant his "Lucas Museum of Narrative Art" museum at the site of McCormick Place Lakeside Center.

Ald. Lamont Robinson, whose 4th Ward covers a part of the downtown lakefront, helped kick off talks between the team, which has shifted its stadium focus from Arlington Heights back toward its current home, and the parks group, which for decades has opposed any lakeside private development.

The Bears’ still-forming plan would see Soldier Field’s renovated and often-ridiculed “spaceship” interior gutted and replaced with a public athletic facility with parking underneath, according to sources briefed on the vision.

The new publicly owned stadium — which would break ground at the site of the Waldron Parking Deck south of Soldier Field, likely extending into the lots nearby — would also include a restaurant and restrooms available to people year-round, amenities that are scarcely available along the city’s prized lakefront trail.

The team has also suggested adding a sports-focused museum to the campus, as well as a pedestrian bridge across Burnham Harbor to Northerly Island under the plan, which was first reported by Crain’s Chicago Business.

And the Bears would like a hotel built near the stadium — but that’s “not a make-or-break” part of their vision, a source familiar with the talks said.

Infrastructure costs would be expected to top $1 billion, with most of that for expanding and/or moving exits to the stadium from DuSable Lake Shore Drive, and potentially bypassing the drive with a smoother connection from Columbus Drive to McFetridge Drive.

Traffic plans are still being hashed out, sources said, with the aim of making it easier for pedestrians and motorists alike to get to the lakefront.

A Bears spokesman declined to comment on their plan but said the team is “committed to contributing over $2 billion to build a stadium and improve open spaces for all families, fans and the general public to enjoy in the City of Chicago.

“The future stadium of the Chicago Bears will bring a transformative opportunity to our region — boosting the economy, creating jobs, facilitating mega events and generating millions in tax revenue,” he said. “We look forward to sharing more information when our plans are finalized.”

During Thursday’s meeting, leaders at Friends of the Parks again pushed the Bears to consider the site of the former Michael Reese Hospital near Bronzeville, but Warren said that parcel is too narrow for a stadium, sources said.

A spokeswoman for Friends of the Parks said the group shared “our values” with the team but didn’t have any immediate reaction to the team’s proposals.

“We look forward to future meetings and conversations with a broader group of stakeholders,” she said.

As they try to stave off a legal challenge from Friends of the Parks, the Bears have claimed their plan would increase open park space by 20%. That’s also key for Mayor Brandon Johnson, who has lobbied to keep the Bears within city limits while insisting any lakefront investment has to provide for significant public use.

The mayor’s office didn’t respond to requests for comment Friday.

The Illinois General Assembly would have to vote to authorize the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority to issue new bonds or extend the ones that paid for the 2003 renovation, backed by a city hotel tax. Taxpayers are still on the hook for those obligations, which will top $660 million by the time they’re paid off in 2032.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker hasn’t yet been briefed on the Bears plan, and he has thrown cold water on the idea of public stadium financing.

Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, has seen parts of the plan, but he hasn’t taken a position on it.

And Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, has urged the Bears to work out a public financing deal with the White Sox — whose owner Jerry Reinsdorf is eyeing the same pot of public money for their own new stadium in the South Loop.

Representatives for the teams have met but haven’t formulated any unified spending proposal.

Chicago stadium consultant Marc Ganis said that while the Bears should expect a stiff defense from Friends of the Parks, they'll have better luck bringing lawmakers to their side with public goods.

"Being focused on the infrastructure is very much on point," he said. "That entire area around the Museum Campus is a jewel for Chicago, but it's not accessible. Maybe the time is now to make that happen."

Contributing: Tina Sfondeles

