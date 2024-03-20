The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
USC QB Caleb Williams: Bears are ‘building a relationship’ with me

At least nine people from the Bears’ front office and coaching staff were present, including general manger Ryan Poles, coach Matt Eberflus, assistant GM Ian Cunningham and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Caleb Williams threw passes at his pro day Wednesday.

Patrick Finley/Sun-Times

LOS ANGELES — The Bears and Caleb Williams are “building a relationship,” USC’s star quarterback said Wednesday after throwing at his pro day in front of representatives from all 32 NFL teams.

The Bears were the most important visitors, though — they hold the first pick in the NFL draft. At least nine people from the Bears’ front office and coaching staff were present, including general manger Ryan Poles, coach Matt Eberflus, assistant GM Ian Cunningham and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

The Bears flew West and met with Williams earlier in the week. They even went to dinner.

“It was great,” he said. “I don’t think I really needed to learn much [about the Bears]. Just building a relationship. They’re trying to see if I’m the right fit to be first pick as the QB and go and possibly be the face of the franchise. They’re trying to figure out if this is the guy they should invest all the time, effort, energy and money into — which is obviously important in this situation. It was great. Building relationships.”

The Bears’ presence during Williams’ throwing session was certainly noticed by the quarterback himself.

“The general manager loves ball,” he said. “The head coach loves ball. He’s the defensive coordinator … To have them here to support me is good.”

