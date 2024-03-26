The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Bears GM Ryan Poles responds to Robert Griffin III’s Caleb Williams take

Former Washington quarterback Griffin said in an online video last week that Williams “should pull an Eli Manning.”

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears GM Ryan Poles responds to Robert Griffin III’s Caleb Williams take
Washington's Robert Griffin III is sacked by the 49ers' Ray McDonald during a 2014 game.

Washington’s Robert Griffin III is sacked by the 49ers’ Ray McDonald during a 2014 game.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

ORLANDO, Fla. — Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III said in an online video last week that Caleb Williams “should pull an Eli Manning” and ask to be traded rather than letting the Bears draft him first overall, based on “everything that’s happened with Justin Fields.” The Bears traded the quarterback earlier this month.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles responded Tuesday, telling ESPN’s “Pat McAfee Show” at the NFL annual meeting that he was annoyed.

“It pisses me off a little bit to be honest with you because we were hired to break a cycle,” Poles said. “The same thing when I was in Kansas City … and we did, and no one talks about those days anymore.

“It’s all about what they are right now. I really believe we’re about to break this cycle and get this city in a really good situation and win a lot of games. The past is the past. I don’t worry about that at all. It’s about where we’re going.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears coach Matt Eberflus praises USC’s Caleb Williams after extensive meetings last week
Bears president: Lakefront stadium gives team ‘best opportunity for success’
NFL kickoffs will look different than ever before
Bears to face Texans in Hall of Fame Game
Bears GM: New receiver Keenan Allen a perfect fit for rookie QB
Bears continue moving toward drafting USC quarterback Caleb Williams
The Latest
ZOOWHEEL-031624_2.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Inauguran rueda de la fortuna en Zoológico Brookfield para celebrar nueva etapa
Desde lo alto de la rueda, los espectadores pueden contemplar los hábitats de los animales y ver el horizonte de la Ciudad de Chicago.
By Erica Thompson
 
measles_cst_012815_1_1.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Dos estudiantes del lado suroeste entre los 12 casos de sarampión en Chicago
“La gran mayoría de los residentes de Chicago (más del 90 por ciento) están protegidos contra el sarampión mediante la vacuna MMR”.
By Mohammad Samra
 
fotw03-27-24cohocharter.jpg
Outdoors
Chicago fishing: Coho on Lake Michigan, openers for smelt and Heidecke
Coho on southern Lake Michigan and the openers on Monday for smelt netting in Chicago and Heidecke Lake lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
 
WEATHER-011624-11.jpg
Housing & development
More Chicagoans lacked heat in January than any month since 2019 amid historic cold
An analysis of the city’s 311 data showed Chicagoans made more no-heat complaints during the historic cold snap earlier this year than any other time in the last five years. Building owners are rarely fined, however.
By Violet MillerAmy Qin, and 1 more
 
Steve_Photo_010201.jpg
Movies and TV
Steve Martin tells his story in double feature of great, very different documentaries
One Apple TV+ film from acclaimed director Morgan Neville covers the comedian’s rise to fame, and the other shows the reflective stage of life he’s in now.
By Richard Roeper
 