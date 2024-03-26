Bears GM Ryan Poles responds to Robert Griffin III’s Caleb Williams take

ORLANDO, Fla. — Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III said in an online video last week that Caleb Williams “should pull an Eli Manning” and ask to be traded rather than letting the Bears draft him first overall, based on “everything that’s happened with Justin Fields.” The Bears traded the quarterback earlier this month.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles responded Tuesday, telling ESPN’s “Pat McAfee Show” at the NFL annual meeting that he was annoyed.

“It pisses me off a little bit to be honest with you because we were hired to break a cycle,” Poles said. “The same thing when I was in Kansas City … and we did, and no one talks about those days anymore.

“It’s all about what they are right now. I really believe we’re about to break this cycle and get this city in a really good situation and win a lot of games. The past is the past. I don’t worry about that at all. It’s about where we’re going.”