Tuesday, April 23, 2024
2024 NFL Draft is final piece of Bears GM Ryan Poles' rebuild

Poles has the Nos. 1 and 9 picks, and then it’s time to test the sturdiness of his construction.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Ryan Poles in a Bears hat and sunglasses

Poles finally gets what everyone in his position wants: a handpicked quarterback who will be developed by the coaching staff he put together.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

When the Bears hired Ryan Poles as general manager a little over two years ago, he stepped into a mess. His predecessor, Ryan Pace, overspent and mortgaged future draft capital to build a bad team.

Rebuilds are always rough, but there was little doubt this one would be brutal. It’s been awful, but it’s almost over.

Poles will complete his third offseason with the draft this week and has the Nos. 1 and 9 picks Thursday. That’s the end of the rebuilding phase. There’s no more time, no more margin. Now everyone will find out how sound his construction is.

“We’ve done a good job getting the roster where it is,” he said Tuesday sitting next to assistant general manager Ian Cunningham. “It’s something to be proud of, but at the same time, the job’s not done. It’s on paper. You’ve got to play and you’ve got to win games... But we’re proud of where we’ve come from.”

The roster Pace left him is barely visible in the rearview mirror. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson, tight end Cole Kmet and offensive guard Teven Jenkins are the only starters left.

Poles has made many good moves throughout the roster, but has yet to solve some of the biggest issues for any team. The Bears still have holes at premium positions, and he can fill them by drafting USC quarterback Caleb Williams first overall and addressing wide receiver, offensive tackle or defensive end at No. 9.

Williams is the key, and he’ll become the single most important person at Halas Hall the moment the Bears draft. Turning around the hapless franchise hinges on him. Jobs are riding on his success — especially Poles’.

That’s not a bad thing for Poles, though. At least it’s in his control now, as opposed to inheriting Justin Fields. Poles ultimately determined Fields wasn’t a viable starting quarterback, and the rest of the NFL appeared to agree with him given all the Bears got in return for trading him to the Steelers was a conditional sixth-round draft pick in 2025.

Fields was the fourth quarterback chosen in 2021, when Pace traded a ’22 first-round pick to move up from No. 20 to 11 to get him. That left Poles without a first-rounder in his first draft.

But now Poles has first choice of all the quarterbacks in a strong class. The Bears had high enough grades on multiple prospects to justify moving on from Fields. He’ll finally get what everyone in his position wants: a handpicked quarterback who will be developed by the coaching staff he put together. Williams is the obvious choice.

He and the No. 9 pick will be the final pieces of the rebuild. From there, the Bears will measure themselves against the Chiefs, 49ers, Lions, Packers and everyone else at the top of the league. There won’t be any more excuses about it being too soon to compete against anyone.

That’s a big reason Poles keeps saying he plans to stay at No. 9 rather than trade back to parlay it into more assets: He’s looking for quality over quantity, rather than turning over huge sections of the roster like he did in 2022 and ’23.

“It’s gonna be hard to make this team now,” he said, knowing he couldn’t have credibly asserted that the last two seasons.

He’s fine, then, with having just four picks — tying the fewest the Bears have ever had in a draft. After the first round, his only remaining selections are in the third (No. 75 overall) and fourth (No. 122) rounds.

“We’ll always welcome a lot of picks, but [we don’t] panic about the situation we’re in right now with how many picks we have,” Poles said. “It fits our roster.”

That’s a far more comfortable position for him than when he took over, but it’s no time to exhale. Quite the opposite. The next stage isn’t any easier.

