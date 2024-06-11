Bears' Kevin Warren on 'Hard Knocks:' 'If you’re doing the right things ... you have nothing to hide'

Appearing on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” was not the Bears’ preference, but president/CEO Kevin Warren said he believes the team has plenty to share with the world.

“I trust our leadership,” Warren told a crowd Tuesday at the Lincoln Forum at the Union League Club of Chicago. “I trust coach [Matt Eberflus], I trust [general manager] Ryan [Poles], I trust our players ...

“If you’re doing the right things in the right manner, you have nothing to hide. I trust that we’ll do it the right way. I think people will be able to see this is something unique going on.”

The Bears will have the final edit on the documentary series before it’s released each week during training camp. They will also be one of the teams to appear on “The Pick Is In,” Roku Channel’s draft-themed documentary being released Friday.

“People around the world are interested in the Chicago Bears,” he said.

That’s in part because of quarterback Caleb Williams, the first overall pick.

“The thing that’s really special is his competitive spirit. … “ Warren said. “He’s a passionate young man, He’s a leader. And he’s won at every single level.

“He’s determined to do all he can to be exceptional, to be great, and to work hard. He doesn’t act like your normal top pick in the draft. He’s there early … he’s there late. And he’s doing all he can do be able to be an absolutely exceptional quarterback.”

Warren offered little update on the Bears’ downtown stadium push other than to reaffirm that their preference is to build on the Lakefront rather than in Arlington Heights. He wants to begin construction next year and open in 2028, though that sounds ambitious given the blowback from local and state politicians.

“We live in a complicated world,” he said. “This is an election year. We have people that don’t have meals to eat. We have people sleeping on the street. We have a lot of complex issues we’re dealing with. I’m a realist to understand these projects aren’t just something you do over a weekend.”

