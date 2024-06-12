Halas Intrigue podcast: What Caleb will do this summer

As the Bears begin some time off before the start of training camp in July, Patrick Finley and Mark Potash break down Caleb Williams’ summer plans to continue bonding with his new teammates.
Their contract terms are mostly predetermined by the collective bargaining agreement, leaving minimal room to negotiate details.
With a rookie quarterback in Caleb Williams and new weapons in place, the first-year coordinator wouldn’t set the bar too high for a fast start. But he sees the potential. “Guys are bought in. The personalities are jelling. The people are great. So with that, the results will come.”
With a healthy humility and respect for DJ Moore and Keenan Allen, Odunze is chasing big numbers right now — not after some kind of transition year in the shadows.
Bears' Kevin Warren on 'Hard Knocks:' 'If you’re doing the right things ... you have nothing to hide'
Officials responded about 6:35 p.m. to West Jonquil Terrace and North Marshfield Avenue for a crash involving two cars and a bicycle.
Experience on U.S. women's basketball's side as they prepare to compete for eighth straight gold medal
Every member of the 2024 roster has won either an Olympic or World Cup gold medal, with a combined 15 Olympic medals between the 12 players.
Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said the deputies were shot while responding to a report that someone inside the home was threatening to kill themselves or others. He said the suspect also was shot.
Police say two men opened fire on a 67-year-old food vendor in the 10700 block of South Ewing Avenue about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday and fled into a residence. The vendor was hospitalized in good condition, police said.
The festival is headed to SeatGeek Stadium, 7000 S. Harlem Ave., in Bridgeview. Some residents and business owners are happy to see the traffic and noise leave and the community regaining access to green space. Others are sorry to lose the excitement and crowds.