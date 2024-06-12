The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Halas Intrigue podcast: What Caleb will do this summer

Patrick Finley and Mark Potash break down Caleb Williams’ summer plans on the day the Bears start their break.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Caleb Williams

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams speaks during a news conference after practice at the NFL football team’s mandatory minicamp in Lake Forest, Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

As the Bears begin some time off before the start of training camp in July, Patrick Finley and Mark Potash break down Caleb Williams’ summer plans to continue bonding with his new teammates.

Rome Odunze Caleb Williams
Bears
Bears QB Caleb Williams, WR Rome Odunze among 12 1st-round picks still unsigned
Their contract terms are mostly predetermined by the collective bargaining agreement, leaving minimal room to negotiate details.
By Jason Lieser
 
Caleb Williams
Bears
OC Shane Waldron optimistic about Bears' offense
With a rookie quarterback in Caleb Williams and new weapons in place, the first-year coordinator wouldn’t set the bar too high for a fast start. But he sees the potential. “Guys are bought in. The personalities are jelling. The people are great. So with that, the results will come.”
By Mark Potash
 
BEARS-051224-62.jpg
Bears
Why wait? Bears rookie WR Rome Odunze has talent, ambition to be immediate star this season
With a healthy humility and respect for DJ Moore and Keenan Allen, Odunze is chasing big numbers right now — not after some kind of transition year in the shadows.
By Jason Lieser
 

