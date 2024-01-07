Bears’ 2024 opponents are set

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The end of the regular season means the Bears’ 2024 schedule is set.

In addition to home-and-home games against NFC North opponents, the Bears are scheduled to host the Patriots, Jaguars, Rams, Seahawks, Titans and Panthers. They’ll travel to the Texans, Colts, Cardinals, 49ers and Commanders.

Dates will be announced in the spring.

This and that

• Defensive end DeMarcus Walker found out what life was like without Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who sat out with a shoulder injury.

“I’ll tell you what, though, you gotta pay Jaylon Johnson …” he said. “Don’t get me wrong, [rookies] Tyrique [Stevenson] and [Terell Smith] played great all year. But when you’ve got all your wolves together to make one pack, obviously he was a dominant force.”

The Bears can franchise tag Johnson next year if they don’t agree on a contract extension.

• Defensive end Montez Sweat became the first player in NFL history to lead two teams in sacks in the same season. He had 6 for the Bears and 6 ½ for the Commanders, who traded him for a second-round pick Oct. 31.

• Kicker Cairo Santos passed Robbie Gould for the Bears’ all-time record for field goals made in a season, with 34.

• Tight end Cole Kmet, who left with a forearm injury, had three catches for 41 yards. He finished with a career-high 73 catches for a career-best 719 yards.

• Veteran Cody Whitehair took Nate Davis’ place after the left guard hurt his foot.