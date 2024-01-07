The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 7, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Bears’ 2024 opponents are set

In addition to home-and-home games against NFC North opponents, the Bears are scheduled to host the Patriots, Jaguars, Rams, Seahawks, Titans and Panthers.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears’ 2024 opponents are set
The Bears will play the Commanders again next year.

The Bears will play the Commanders again next year.

Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The end of the regular season means the Bears’ 2024 schedule is set.

In addition to home-and-home games against NFC North opponents, the Bears are scheduled to host the Patriots, Jaguars, Rams, Seahawks, Titans and Panthers. They’ll travel to the Texans, Colts, Cardinals, 49ers and Commanders.

Dates will be announced in the spring.

This and that

• Defensive end DeMarcus Walker found out what life was like without Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who sat out with a shoulder injury.

“I’ll tell you what, though, you gotta pay Jaylon Johnson …” he said. “Don’t get me wrong, [rookies] Tyrique [Stevenson] and [Terell Smith] played great all year. But when you’ve got all your wolves together to make one pack, obviously he was a dominant force.”

The Bears can franchise tag Johnson next year if they don’t agree on a contract extension.

• Defensive end Montez Sweat became the first player in NFL history to lead two teams in sacks in the same season. He had 6 for the Bears and 6 ½ for the Commanders, who traded him for a second-round pick Oct. 31.

• Kicker Cairo Santos passed Robbie Gould for the Bears’ all-time record for field goals made in a season, with 34.

• Tight end Cole Kmet, who left with a forearm injury, had three catches for 41 yards. He finished with a career-high 73 catches for a career-best 719 yards.

• Veteran Cody Whitehair took Nate Davis’ place after the left guard hurt his foot. 

Related

Next Up In Chicago Bears
QB Justin Fields says provisional goodbye to fans as Bears weigh options with No. 1 pick
3 takeaways from Bears’ 17-9 loss to Packers as focus shifts to president Kevin Warren
Bears QB Justin Fields on Packers S Jonathan Owens’ hit that forced him out: ‘Y’all see it’
Bears will pick 1st and 9th in NFL draft
Justin Fields vs. Jordan Love for the next 10 years? It’s not even close.
As QB Justin Fields struggles in 17-9 loss to Packers, Bears now on clock with No. 1 pick
The Latest
A photo of Justin Fields walking off the field after the Packers game.
Bears
QB Justin Fields says provisional goodbye to fans as Bears weigh options with No. 1 pick
“I gave it my all. Whether [I’m] here or not, I have no regrets,” Fields said of the uncertainty.
By Jason Lieser
 
Kenwood’s Calvin Robins (0) reacts during the game against Warren at Young.
High School Basketball
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Jan. 7, 2024
Curie holds on to the top spot. Lincoln-Way East and Glenbrook South both return to the rankings.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Host Jo Koy tell jokes to open the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night.
Movies and TV
Golden Globes honor worthy winners on a lousy broadcast
With trophies for ‘Beef’ and ‘The Bear’ stars, Robert Downey Jr. and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, voters make great choices, which is more than flailing host Jo Koy can say.
By Richard Roeper
 
A photo of Kevin Warren watching the Bears.
Bears
3 takeaways from Bears’ 17-9 loss to Packers as focus shifts to president Kevin Warren
Plus, a look at the quarterback position and what else needs fixing in a crucial offseason for GM Ryan Poles.
By Jason Lieser
 
A United Airlines Boeing 737 Max airplane takes off in the rain, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Washington. Alaska and United are the only U.S. airlines that fly the Max 9 variant that has been grounded.
Transportation
Boeing 737 Max 9 groundings hit United, Alaska following blowout
United and Alaska are awaiting Max 9 manufacturer Boeing issuing a service bulletin, which then requires FAA approval before aircraft repairs can begin.
By Violet Miller and Associated Press
 